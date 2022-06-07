The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet Tour continues this week at local libraries and community centers.
Admission is free.
The troupe is performing "The Great Candyland Adventure," which tells the story of two quibbling sisters, Lolly and Polly, as they work together to find all of Queen Frostine’s missing gumdrops.
As they dance their way across Candyland, the sisters will encounter many candy-inspired characters in this deliciously colorful production.
The tour is an opportunity for the troupe to reach many underserved communities, introducing dance to those who might not otherwise be able to attend a ballet performance in a 30-minute, kid-friendly format.
Here are times and locations for the remainder of the tour:
Wednesday, June 8
- 9:30 a.m. – Port Allen Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Call (225) 387-3237
- 11 a.m. – Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis. Call (225) 387-3237.
- 1:30 p.m. – Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Road. Call (225) 354-7540.
- 3:30 p.m. – Delmont Gardens Library, 3351 Lorraine St. Call (225) 354-7060.
Thursday, June 9
- 9:30 a.m. – River Center Branch Library, 120 St. Louis St. Call (225) 389-4959 (preregistration is requested).
- 11:30 a.m. – Carver Library, 720 Terrace Road. Call (225) 389-7460.
Friday, June 10
- 9:30 a.m. – Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Call (225) 231-3761.
For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org.