Friendship Force entertains war veterans
Friendship Force Baton Rouge members celebrated Christmas in July on July 14 with Louisiana War Veterans Home residents in Jackson.
Chairman Ladeta Crawley and her committee planned decorations, refreshments, gift bags, prizes and entertainment for residents and their families, with assistance from Exxon.
The Cajun Danseurs de la Capitale performed music and dancing, along with theme songs for each branch of military service.
Participants were Tom Moore, Mary Doerner, Margaret Moore, Joellyn Grass, Harriet Bergeron, Delores Dyer, Barbara Wittkopf, Karen Phares, Vera Ricard, Keith Corkern, Joy Ferrara, Frances Bennett, Shirley Shankle, Joann Wall, Lynne Robbins, C.J. LeBlanc and Crawley.
Twenty-one Friendship Force members visited Panama City, Panama, and Bogota, Columbia, in June. Highlights included touring a rose farm in the Andes mountains, visiting the Basilica Nuestra Senora de Fatima, and touring the Salt Cathedral of Zapsquira, a Roman Catholic church built within tunnels of a salt mine 200 meters underground in a halite mountain.
For information on Friendship Force, go online to friendshipforcebr.org.
Freeman receives Century Farm Award
Larry Freeman, of Amite, a graduate of the Southern University Land-Grant Campus' Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Institute, is one of six recipients of the Louisiana Century Farm Award.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the LSU AgCenter presents the award to families who have owned and consistently farmed on Louisiana land for at least 100 years.
Freeman said he found court records showing his grandfather bought about 160 acres of land for $1,280 less than 10 years after his release from slavery. His grandfather didn’t know how to write his name so he signed his name with an 'X,' Freeman said.
Freeman, along with the A&F Farms from New Iberia, Ardoyne Plantation from Schriever, the Cornist family from Delhi, DeJean Family Farms from Church Point and the O.E. Williams Trust from Many were presented with plaques on June 22 during the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s 96th Annual Convention in New Orleans.
The LDAF has presented 59 families with the Louisiana Century Farm Award since 2014. To be eligible for the award, families must have at least 20 acres of the original founder’s land, produce at least $1,000 in farm income annually and at least one owner must be a Louisiana resident.
Families interested in finding out if their farm is eligible for the award can call Lillie Adams Wiley at the LDAF, (318) 949-3225, or go online to lsuagcenter.com.
Lagniappe club holds summer social
The Lagniappe Woman's Club held its summer social July 15 at Debbie and Jack Harris' home, which was decorated in red, white and blue.
After dinner, President Cathie Ryan led a game of Trivial Pursuit. Mike Blouin, husband of member Diane Blouin, led the winning team. Guests included Kay and Richard O'Brian.
Kids' Orchestra receives UTO grant
Kids' Orchestra, an East Baton Rouge nonprofit organization, has received a grant from the United Thank Offering of the Episcopal Church through the Diocese of Louisiana for the program "Healing the Next Generation: Relationships, Resiliency, and Social/Emotional Learning."
It is one of 34 grants awarded nationwide totaling $1,257,778.17. The UTO is a ministry of the Episcopal Church to promote thankfulness and mission in the whole church. Kids' Orchestra is the only organization to receive it in Louisiana.
LSU's Gremillion receives Hidden Heroes Award
LSU senior Louis Gremillion, a Baton Rouge native, was one of five students nationwide who received the Andrew Goodman Foundation’s 2018 Hidden Heroes Award. The recipients were recognized at the foundation’s fourth annual National Civic Leadership Training Summit on July 13 at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey.
The Hidden Heroes Award recognizes exceptional Vote Everywhere Ambassadors and Puffin Democracy Fellows for their devotion to the mission of The Andrew Goodman Foundation, “to make young voices and votes a powerful force in democracy.” Award recipients have demonstrated outstanding commitment to expanding civic engagement and defending democracy on their campuses and in their surrounding communities.
Gremillion, who graduates with a bachelor’s degree in political science this summer, was selected for his work in procuring and implementing TurboVote, an online voter registration program, on campus. In spring 2018, Gremillion and the Geaux Vote LSU team successfully lobbied LSU Student Senate for TurboVote funding. They then worked with Residential Life, the Office of Orientation and the Office of the President to have voter registration implemented for incoming students and to make voter registration more accessible across LSU.
Gremillion will begin LSU's master of public administration program this fall with a focus on public policy.
