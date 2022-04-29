LSU Police arrested American Idol winner Laine Hardy on Friday on an eavesdropping complaint filed by a student.
New details: American Idol winner Laine Hardy admits bugging ex-girlfriend in dorm room, police say
A source told The Advocate that Hardy is accused of secretly recording a student by leaving a device in their room. The source required anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the case before Hardy's formal processing, which was occurring Friday morning.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard sent a text to reporters Friday listing the charge but did not offer specifics.
"Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court," Ballard wrote.
Thursday night, Hardy posted a generic statement on his Facebook page saying LSU police were investigating allegations against him.
Friday morning, an LSU Police vehicle arrived at Parish Prison as a cadre of reporters and photographers watched. A gate attendant appeared to take the temperature of the driver and then let the vehicle pass.
University records show that a complaint was made recently alleging the illegal interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communications. The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and prison time from 2-10 years. It was not immediately known if the Hardy arrest stemmed from that specific complaint, which was made April 7.
Hardy's statement Thursday did not address the nature of the accusation.
"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he posted Thursday night. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.
"However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward," the post said.
The type of device used was not known, though modern technology easily allows remote monitoring. Smart speakers and similar devices constantly "listen" for a word to "awaken" it, and recordings can be listened to remotely through online accounts. Other types of recorders are always on.
Hardy, 21, was born in Baton Rouge but now lives in Livingston Parish. He rose to fame in 2019 when he became the first Louisiana native to win the American Idol crown during the singing competition's Season 17 finale.
TV listings show he is scheduled to appear on American Idol on Monday as part of a 20th-anniversary special.
This is a developing story.