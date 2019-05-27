The Kiwanis Club of LSU presented five awards and announced two scholarship recipients at its annual awards luncheon on April 16 at the Club at Union Square.
Brian Ainsworth received a Walter E. Zeller Fellowship recognizing the club’s contributions to the Kiwanis International project to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. Maureen Hewitt, director of the International Cultural Center, received the LSU Distinguished Service Award. Gerard Ruth was chosen as an Outstanding Kiwanian among the 15 area Kiwanis clubs for his community service through his 60 years in the Red Stick Kiwanis Club. Laura Gilliland was recognized as the Kiwanian of the Year in Baton Rouge. Dr. Yvette Marsh, of the LSU Foundation, received the LSU Distinguished Leadership Award for exceptional contributions in and for LSU.
Elizabeth Landry and Jesse Morrow were awarded $1,000 LSU scholarships. The club presented a $1,000 check supporting the effort to establish the Kiwanis Family House of Baton Rouge to provide short-term, low-cost housing for out-of-town families with children undergoing treatment at the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and the Baton Rouge General Burns Unit.
Links sponsors strings master class
Brian Dunbar, of the Southern University Department of Visual and Performing Arts, led a May 7 strings master class for Park Forest Middle School students that was sponsored by La Capitale Chapter of The Links.
The goal of the class was to inspire continued interest in learning to play a stringed instrument. The strings program is in its second year at Park Forest. Band Director Doretha Williams is instructor of the beginning strings class.
The master class was one of three arts programs designed to provide experience in arts education for middle school students presented and sponsored by La Capitale's Arts Facet during the school year. Erma Hines and Clovier Torry serve as co-chairs of the Arts Facet. Other members include Rebecca Cureau, Angela Jackson, Gaylynne Mack, Thomasine Mencer and Joyce O’Rourke.
Alpha Mu holds Founders' Day event
Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators held its annual Founders’ Day Luncheon on May 11 at Jackson United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Certificates and a check for $250 were presented to graduates Renisha Davis, of East Feliciana High School; Rachel Ellison, of West Feliciana High School; and Cherinitae Harris, of Slaughter Community Charter School, as outstanding seniors pursuing a career in education.
The Red Apple Plaque for Excellence in Education, Teamwork and Community Outreach was presented to Shannon Thompson, former West Feliciana Parish school nurse, for writing the curriculum and putting a nursing program together for West Feliciana High School.
Gold Apple Plaques for Extraordinary Service to Educational Endeavors were presented to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, East Feliciana Parish Prison warden Kenny Sanders and tutors Eric Washington and Ernest Hancock. Using Title I education funds, East Feliciana officials and the Louisiana Department of Corrections initiated a GED program for inmates at the East Feliciana jail. The first GED graduation ceremony was held March 27 for nine graduates.
Alpha Mu President Shirley Leggett presented red roses to visitors.
Music Club holds season's last recital
The Music Club of Baton Rouge held its final 2018-19 recital May 14 at the Woman’s Club. Titled “Welcome Aboard,” it featured some of the club’s newest members.
Brian Babin, tenor sax, played “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin, “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Sammy Fain, “When I Fall in Love” by Victor Young, and the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace.”
Bill Grimes on string bass and Jan Grimes on piano gave a brief presentation titled “The Healing Power of Music” and performed “Sensation Rag” by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band and Dave Grusin’s “It Might Be You.”
Rebecca Todaro and guest fellow harpist Cathy Anderson played Casar Franck’s “Prelude, Fugue and Variations," arranged by Dewey Owens, and Isaac Albeniz’s “Granada,” arranged by Maite Etcheverry.
The Florida Street Blowhards, a jazz combo led by club member Sam Irvin, performed the early jazz selections “I Thought I Heard Buddy Bolden Say” by Buddy Bolden, “Alice Blue Gown” by Joseph McCarthy and Harry Tierney, and “Careless Love.”
Instrumentalists included Irwin on trumpet and vocals, David Seymore on clarinet/sax, David Randall on banjo, John Gerbrecht on drums and Bill Grimes on bass. Rita Lovett provided vocals on “Alice Blue Gown.”
President Ken Nelson served as program chair. Debbie Harris and Jessie Mulkey co-chaired the hospitality committee, assisted by Pat Alford, Jo Corty, Marilyn Cramer, Phyllis McKay and Connie Smith.
Barriere receives Art League scholarship
The Baton Rouge Art League presented its Michael Crespo Memorial Scholarship to LSU art student Trinity Faith Barriere at its annual picnic on May 15 at the Walden Clubhouse.
Barriere, of New Orleans, came to LSU as a business major and found her heart in sculpture. The scholarship will be used to fund her art studies abroad this summer.
Outgoing President Rita Wallace introduced the next president, Elaine Atkinson, and thanked the board for its service. Hospitality Chair Catherine Mungall and her committee of Lilly Bowles, Alice Fresina, Darlene Haynes, Jean Hebert, Kitty Huhnert, Montez LeGrande, Laura Simpson, Adele Smith and Janelle Welchel provided a lunch buffet.
For information on the Baton Rouge Art League, visit batonrougeartleague.org.
Thompson talks about Clinton's Civil War days
V. Elaine Thompson talked about her recent book, "Clinton, La.: Society, Politics, and Race Relations in a Nineteenth Century Southern Small Town," at the May 16 meeting of the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table.
Her research of census data and archival sources produced an image of the impact of the war and the political changes that took place after the war on the average citizens of small town in the South. Thompson took the “Gone With the Wind” aura of Southern towns with their classic courthouse squares and white-columned houses to the substructure of slavery, violence, exploitation and Reconstruction political strife that left a permanent mark on the life and culture of such towns.
She said that although post-1865 struggles in Clinton were less dramatic regarding racial problems experienced elsewhere, its experience was more typical of the gradual realignment of economic and social relations that accompanied the rise of Jim Crow practices in small courthouse towns across the rural South.
Delta Sigma Theta honors students
The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presented its 2019 scholarship and merit awards on May 20.
Jordan Coleman from McKinley High School received the Mary Carlisle Meadors Memorial Scholarship. Coleman will attend Southern University and major in engineering. The $8,000 scholarship is awarded annually to an East Baton Rouge Parish graduating female high school student based on scholastic ability, community service and financial need. Other qualifying applicants receive a one-time merit award.
Receiving the $300 merit awards were Carlesha Kaufman, Southern University Laboratory School; Tiffany Lewis, Northeast High; and Falyn Hollins, Scotlandville High.
Scholarship Committee members are Chairwoman Jane W. Robinson, Co-chairwoman Lauren M. Simpson, Shane Augustus, Juanita Bates, chapter President Jerrie Booker, Clara Brooks, Beatrice Cosey, Natheldia Brooks Broadway, Jacqueline Chase, Tyra Davis Brown, Arewanda Douglas, Tejuana Garner, Nicollette Johnson, Margaret Lawrence, Sheila Lewis, Patricia McDaniels, Oma Moore, Sabrina Scott, Frances Smith and Annie Wright.
Altrusa installs 2019-20 officers
Altrusa International of Baton Rouge installed 2019-20 officers on May 20 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Foundation President Diane Bezdek installed Marti Didier, president; Amy Drago, vice president; Judy Stracener, secretary; Diane White, treasurer; Carol Davis and Belinda Dumas, directors.
Stracener installed Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge Foundation directors: Bezdek, Lynn Nettles, Patience Travasos, Jackie Robbins, Carmel Streater, Cherryl Alford and Gail Johnson.
Didier, Robinson and Streater reported on the annual District Four Conference held April 11-13 in Enterprise, Alabama. The Baton Rouge Club received several awards: first-place service award; Mamie L. Bass award for volunteer work at The Dufrocq School; Letha H. Brown Literacy Award second place for the club’s book, "Thomas Tyrone Jones Gets Away," authored by Streater; and Greatest Club Achievement Award. Robbins received the Past Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bezdek reported that the foundation made cash awards to The Dufrocq School winners in the annual Mary Eleanor Cole Memorial Essay Contest. The contest, “Who Am I,” was established by Cole's family and is administered by her daughter, Natalie Cole.
For information on Altrusa, contact Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Noland earns Eagle Scout rank
Orrin Noland of Boy Scout Troop Troop 51 in Jackson received the rank of Eagle in a ceremony on May 13.
He is the son of David Noland and Melissa Nolen. His scoutmaster is Michael Kevin Tomb. His Eagle project was to clean tombstones, repair broken ones and fix the fence around a cemetery in West Feliciana Parish.
Barback honored for ACLU essay
Hannah Barback, a senior at Runnels High School, has won second place in the 2019 Joe Cook Memorial Essay Contest sponsored by the ACLU Foundation of Louisiana. The honor includes a $400 award.
The award was presented at the ACLU of Louisiana’s 42nd Annual Ben Smith Fete on May 23 at the Felicity Church in New Orleans. In a letter from the ACLU Foundation, Barback’s essay, which addressed “What does patriotism mean to you in the context of the First Amendment,” was described as “thought-provoking and perceptive.”
Marc Barnes and Reggie Bartholomew, both of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, won first and third place, respectively.
Beauvais receives Helm Scholarship
Olivia Beauvais, a student at Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee, has been named senior recipient of the Dr. Robert N. Helm Scholarship. She is the daughter of Brian and Dianne Beauvais, of New Roads.
The scholarship is awarded to a senior from each of the three Pointe Coupee Parish high schools. The seniors submit an essay describing their reasons for pursuing a career in the medical profession.
