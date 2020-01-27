It was sort of like that old saying about a dog chasing the car: You’ve caught it, now what?
That was the question facing the Friends of Magnolia Mound Plantation in the mid 1960s.
Led by Winnie Byrd, Sue Turner and the late Lois Bannon and Elise Rosenthal, the group had rescued the French Creole residence on Nicholson Drive from demolition. They knew they first had to raise money to fix the leaking roof and clean up the overgrown grounds. Then they would have to make the structure something people would pay to see.
That’s when they turned to Pat Bacot.
Over the past 54 years, Bacot has assisted and advised the Friends on the purchase of every item that's gone into the historic house to ensure the accurate recreation of its interiors right down to the paint colors and wallpaper.
For his many years of dedication, Bacot is being honored by the Friends of Magnolia Mound at their 20th annual Petite Antiques Forum on Jan. 30. In addition to a tour of Magnolia Mound, the event features a forum on "Southern Artistic Tradition" at the State Archives, featuring Claudia Kheel, an adjunct faculty member at Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement; a tour of a private residence designed by noted architect A. Hays Town; and lunch at the Baton Rouge Country Club. Tickets and more information are available by calling (225) 271-4187.
“This is my swan song,” said Bacot, of the event patterned after the antiques forum he held at LSU during his 30-plus years as director of LSU’s Anglo-American Museum of Art.
After he retired, Byrd convinced him to help coordinate a “petite” version of the event with only one speaker, usually someone from another museum and peers of Bacot.
“I made wonderful, lifelong friends,” said Bacot of his museum career.
He also called on those friends and their expertise in assembling the interiors of Magnolia Mound, which was a center of social activity when it was owned in the early 1800s by Constance Joyce and her second husband, Armand Duplantier, who came to America from France as aide-de-camp to the Marquis de Lafayette during the American Revolution. The couple expanded the house and decorated it in the elegant federal style.
“Baton Rouge is lucky to have something of this quality,” said Bacot, a native of South Carolina. “It’s one of the oldest framed structures in town. … There’s no better Creole house in the country that’s open to the public.
“The tray ceiling is the first in the Mississippi River basin," said Bacot. "If we had nothing but the ceiling, this house would be impressive. Furniture and architecture tell the story of how we lived. It’s part of our history.”
One of the first pieces Bacot purchased was an armoire from the estate of Maggie Dixon, former managing editor of The Morning Advocate.
“I got it for $150 — it was a steal,” he said proudly. “They also gave me a Creole chair.”
The armoire was the only piece of furniture on display when the house officially opened to the public on April 24, 1975. Over the years, hundreds of pieces have been purchased and/or donated. To assist in that process, Bacot and volunteers searched for the Duplantier will.
“It would have had an inventory of his physical property,” explained Bacot. “We’ve never been able to find it, but we did find one for his uncle who lived in New Roads, so that provided us with a guide.”
“We sent Pat all over the country to buy things for us,” said Byrd. “He had to educate us as to what was period appropriate. … We focused on getting as many Louisiana-made pieces as we could.”
“But people of the Duplantiers’ status would have had items from the East Coast,” added Bacot.
They found a small sample of the original French wallpaper used in the parlor and had it replicated with the help of one of Bacot's many contacts.
“We had extra printed, which was fortunate because we needed it after the hurricane and fire that damaged the house,” said Bacot.
The house features Greek and Roman carvings and a puka fan from India that hangs over the dining room table. One of Bacot’s proudest acquisitions is a Berger upholstered pub chair he picked up in New York. He’s also proud of helping secure portraits of a couple who were close friends of the Duplantiers to hang in the parlor.
“We have never been able to get portraits of the Duplantiers, but the ones of Leon and Caroline Bonnecaze painted by visiting French painter Louis-Antoine Collas in 1824 took a lot of hand-holding to get,” said Bacot. “People didn’t have photographs back then, so it wouldn’t have been unrealistic for the Duplantiers to have portraits of their good friends in their home.”
He and Byrd have stories about almost every piece in the house, including an impressive collection of candlesticks.
Just in time for Magnolia Mound’s 50th anniversary, Bacot helped acquire an armoire from a descendant of the Duplantier family living in New Orleans. It has the initials of Louis Favrot Reynaud and detail of Baton Rouge armoires of that period. It’s the only piece of furniture original to the Duplantier family at Magnolia Mound.
Bacot and the Friends have done such a good job in replicating the interiors of Magnolia Mound that it is used as a classroom for LSU students studying history, architecture, art history, interior design and other subjects.
“We’ve had a number of distinguished groups from around the world come through here over the years," Bacot said, "and they’re always amazed at the quality of our collection.”
While extremely popular at one point, antiques have fallen out of favor with many of today’s homeowners, who opt for a more streamlined décor. That said, the environmentally conscious movement to reuse, recycle and repurpose is fueling a new appreciation for antiques, and that’s good news to Bacot and Byrd.
“I’m encouraged by the attendance this year, a lot of whom are younger,” said Bacot. “So many of us (antique lovers) are getting old, we want to know these treasures are getting preserved.”