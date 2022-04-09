The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge has chosen the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge as the beneficiary of its 34th annual Parade of Homes, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 23-24 and April 30-May 1.
Presented by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, the two-weekend event promotes local reputable builders and developers, showcasing their latest creations in state-of-the-art neighborhoods while also educating the community on responsible, innovative home building.
“Although the housing industry has experienced many challenges with material shortages and delays, we are pleased to present the work of several of our builders, developers and vendors on this year's Parade of Homes,” said Karen Zito, association president and CEO. “Whether you’re a first-time home buyer, building your dream home or looking for inspiration, there is something for everyone with homes valued between $250,000 and $1.5 million.”
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and children over age 12. By purchasing a $10 ticket, paradegoers can visit all home locations on the parade route.
For more information on #ParadeGBR, email Rebecca Harris at rebecca@hbagbr.org. To purchase tickets, visit ParadeGBR.fun.