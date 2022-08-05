Beginners welcome
This month's Strong & Calm Warrior Yoga session at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public, the class offers the basics; no previous experience required. usskidd.com.
Twisted tale
Circus Louisiana presents "House of Fae," an original theatrical version of a classic fairytale set in the land of the fae. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Manship Theatre. Tickets are $30. manshiptheatre.org.
Space stunners
Louisiana Art & Science Museum will mark the release of the NASA Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Free First Sunday). Explore Webb's remarkable photos and discoveries, see a NASA-related planetarium show, and take part in more activities. lasm.org.