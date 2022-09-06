Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge.
The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
Both events are first come, first served by email reservation. If selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner.
Reservations at Pimanyoli's are being accepted for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and its grand re-opening dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Reservations for guests age 8 and older should be emailed by noon Friday, Sept. 9, to reservationsimpossible@gmail.com with "Pimanyoli's Reservations" in the subject line. The production will be covering the cost of the lunch meal but not the grand re-opening meal.
At Boil & Roux, filming at lunch, 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and its grand re-opening dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Reservations should be emailed by noon Thursday, Sept. 15, to reservationsimpossible@gmail.com with "Boil & Roux Reservations" in the subject line. Again, the production will cover the cost of the lunch meal but not the grand re-opening meal.
When making reservations for either restaurant, include your contact information — full name, email address, cellphone number — number of people at your table, and the names of the people in your party. All guests will be required to take a COVID test prior to dining, and face masks will be required for all guests at all times. Once the service starts and food is served, you can take them off.
"Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine, whose challenge is to save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days.
For more information, visit foodnetwork.com/shows/restaurant-impossible.
September Cooking Experience
Buy your tickets now for the September Cooking Experience: Field to Table, set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Ruffino's Steaks, Seafood and Italian, 18811 Highland Road.
The Ruffino’s Cooking Experience is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from the restaurant's food czar, chef Reid Henderson. Each month, Ruffino's invites guests to participate in a night where friends and family gather for this dinner with hand-selected wines and front-row seats to watch as it’s prepared.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by visiting shop-ruffinos.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/ruffinos-br-september-ce-from-field-to-table.
Jambalaya Cook-off
Sign up now for the annual Papa George Fairchild Jambalaya Cook-off benefitting St. Jude Children's Hospital. And if you don't want to cook, plan on attending this event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chatsworth Plantation, 5755 La. 74, St. Gabriel.
The day will feature jambalaya, pastalaya, face painting, children’s games, music by Kendall Schaffer, the St. Gabriel Farmers Market, corn hole tournament, petting farm as well as silent and live auctions.
For more information, call (225) 939-6369 or email papageorgecookoff@gmail.com. To sign up for the competition, visit papageorgefairchild.com.
Whiskey Wednesday
Hokus Pokus Liquor, 17524 Airline Highway, Prairieville, will host Whiskey Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stop by the store where staff will be serving a curated whiskey menu by the glass.
For more information, call (225) 673-6229.
Knife skills
Tickets are on sale for a Knife Skills leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef David Tiner will teach you how to use the knife properly. He'll show you how to make such common classical cuts as julienne, batonnet, small dice, lozenge and fermiere. You also will learn how to cut chicken three different ways and filet a round fish. Participants are welcome to bring their own knives, but the class also will provide knives for use.
Participants must be age 21 or older.
Tickets are $125 by visiting lci.edu/store/Knife-Skills-p488297495.
Brunch at Leola's
Leola's Cafe & Coffee House, 1857 Government St., will host brunch with Brady Gier from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Stop by and order up a great brunch while listening to some good tunes by Gier.
For more information, call (225) 256-7052 or visit leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com.