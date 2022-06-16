Nearly 45 years after his passing, Elvis Presley is having another moment.
The latest eponymous feature film, in which 30-year-old actor Austin Butler morphs into "the King," hits theaters June 24. Early reviews are favorable for the Baz Luhrmann project, which also offers an almost unrecognizable Tom Hanks as Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker.
Following suit, the Manship Theatre celebrates the rock 'n' roll icon with its "Elvis Lives" fundraising event on Saturday night.
That's where Dwight Icenhower (yes, you read that right), of Orlando, Florida, comes in. He'll be the one on stage with his 17-piece King Creole Orchestra paying tribute to the man, the music, the legend during the celebration. There also will be Elvis-inspired food, drink and curiosities.
Icenhower, 41, isn't just your run-of-the-mill Elvis perform-alike, he's a five-time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. He's performed full-time as a tribute artist since 2001, a career that's taken him around the globe.
We caught up with Icenhower on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee. He'd been to a private screening of "Elvis" over the weekend at Presley's former home, Graceland.
Why do you think Elvis is still so loved and revered so many years after his death?
Elvis, he was just a phenomenon, like Elvis and the Beatles, that just comes along once in a lifetime. So I think just the true charisma and excitement that Elvis had, just the raw talent to connect with everybody in the audience. … And obviously his voice and all of that played into it. He had every perfect element to make the perfect star. The music speaks for itself, but I think Elvis the dynamic entertainer is what he'll always be remembered for.
When did you first start getting into Elvis?
My mom got me into Elvis when I was a kid. I remember being like 5, 6, 7 years old and her putting on the all-day Elvis movie marathons. And she would sit me down and be like, "hey, this is Elvis." … He looked cool out there dancing around, it goes back to the guy who had everything, all that charisma, even as a child, I was blown away by that.
So when did you take the next step?
That kind of happened just as a fluke. I had never sung but was involved in band at school, marching band, jazz band, any musical class they offered, I was a part of. It was probably my sophomore year of high school, my band director decided to do like a variety show and he knew that I was an Elvis fan, but he didn't know that I sang or anything, actually I didn't know I could sing. So he asked me if I could work up three or four Elvis songs and perform as Elvis in the show we were doing about the birth of rock 'n' roll so we highlighted Elvis, the Beatles, some of the other classic rock 'n' roll artists. It started slowly.
What kind of places do you perform?
I play a lot of large venues. I just got back from two months in Europe. We played Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Holland, and Belgium, and these are like 2,000-, 3,000-seat theaters. I performed with some of the original people who worked with Elvis. Of course, we play some of the smaller venues, too. We just love performing.
So the love for Elvis is still a worldwide thing. You're going to Australia in August, is it?
In August and in September; we're going to be there for two totally different festivals. It will be my first time in Australia, so looking forward to that one.
There are a ton of Elvis tribute artists. What makes a great one?
The main thing is never believing that you are Elvis. I mean, as long as you can keep yourself in it and know that that will never be recreated again. I think staying true to the way you want to do Elvis, your brand of Elvis, what Elvis meant to you. I'm not trying to fool anybody.
How did you develop that Elvis-like voice?
The voice thing is what came naturally to me, everything else is a part you really have to work at — learning makeup skills to pull off some sort of illusion and the costumes. But the voice, I'm a natural baritone and that's what Elvis was, so I lucked out in that area. Even though I'm singing other stuff, there's still a hint of Elvis in there.
And what about the dancing, etc., do you have to rehearse that?
I've done this for so long now, it's kind of like breathing to me. But in the beginning, I did have to work on all that, but that's where my mom sitting me down in front of the TV came in, and who better to learn from than him when you're trying to recreate what he kind of did on stage? … I always go straight to the source if I'm ever wondering, 'hey, like how did he do this?" I always watch the footage.
Do you do your own makeup?
Yeah, I've learned a lot of little tricks down the line, just trial and error. Years ago, I'd try something and then see a video of myself and I'd be like, "Ooh, I don't want to do that anymore." It's like working up your show, things I used to do in my show long ago that I don't do anymore. It's just a learning experience. Actually, I've learned a lot of tips from watching "Ru Paul's Drag Race." You'd be amazed what you can learn from watching those guys. They're geniuses at what they do.
So how many Elvis costumes are in your closet?
I've had many, many jumpsuits and stuff throughout the years. You retire them after a while, but I have probably six or seven authentic Elvis Presley jumpsuits that I rotate in and out of my shows. They were made by the same company that made Elvis', they're still in business, B&K Enterprises (Costume Co., Inc.), with the guy, Gene Doucette, that originally designed all of Elvis' costumes, he still works with them.
Will the audience see all the different decades of Elvis in your show?
Usually, everything will be covered, from the early '50s through the movies, yeah, you'll hear songs from the '50s, '60s and '70s with correct costuming. The first set will have all the classic rock 'n' roll songs that you're used to hearing in an Elvis show, you know, "Don't Be Cruel" and all those songs, and then you're gonna hear songs from the 1960s and the movies, and then in the second set of the show, it's going to be like a 1970s Las Vegas concert recreation with the white jumpsuit, and songs like "Suspicious Minds," "My Way," all those songs.
Do you have a favorite Elvis song?
My favorite song to hear Elvis sing is "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" just because his voice in that song was just almost haunting sounding. He sounded different for some reason in that song, for me.
And you have a new album out?
I recorded this during COVID, when all that was going down and things started to pick back up and I rerecorded the "Aloha! from Hawaii" recreation CD, so it's all the songs in the order that Elvis recorded them in on the "Aloha! from Hawaii" television special, the "via satellite" special. So it's got all those songs with the big orchestra and that.
What is your typical audience like?
It's a mix of people. It just depends on where you're at in the world, really. In Europe, it's a lot of young people, I mean college age people who show up and know every word to the songs, even the obscure ones. Like we'll play Amsterdam and I would say the oldest person in the audience maybe is in their 50s. It's amazing, but for the most part, it's younger people over there, just people who discovered Elvis through their parents or grandparents.
Here in the States, it's a mix of people — and of course, the older people who grew up with Elvis who would be a little younger than Elvis would be (87).
How would you describe your show?
If you're an Elvis fan, this is not a cheesy show, where I'm going to be talking about Elvis eating jelly doughnuts or anything like that. This is a true tribute to the man and his music. Even if you're not an Elvis fan, if you're just a music lover in general, this is going to be something that you'll maybe walk away from having a new respect for Elvis.
'Elvis Lives' celebration
6 p.m. (King ticketholders) and 8 p.m. (Hound Dog ticketholders) Saturday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$250-$500