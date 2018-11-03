Holiday event
WHAT: Trianon's Holiday Event
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8
WHERE: L'Auberge Hotel and Casino, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
TICKETS: $50. Call (225) 763-657 or email maramalone@juno.com
DETAILS: There will be a luncheon, style show, silent auction, door prizes and more. All proceeds go to the Arc of Baton Rouge for programs for mentally and physically challenged youth.
Civic associations
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: (225) 315-1206 or fgbrca@gmail.com
DETAILS: Speakers will be Cyndi Pennington, traffic engineer with the city of Baton Rouge, and attorney Elliott Atkinson. Pennington will give an update on how the new schools being built in East Baton Rouge Parish will accommodate student drop-off and pick-up, preventing traffic jams on roadways. Atkinson will give a free legal advice seminar addressing matters of concern to local homeowner and civic associations, such as property liens, violation of deed restrictions and other issues which impact property values. The meeting is open to the public.
Veterans Day celebration
WHAT: Celebrated hosted by the Odell S. Williams Now And Then African-American Museum
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11
WHERE: Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary
DETAILS: All are invited to pay tribute to service men and women who helped to keep our country safe.
Holiday market
WHAT: Mistletoe Market fall shopping event
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11
WHERE: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
INFORMATION: mistletoemarketbr.com
ADMISSION: $6, with a portion of the proceeds going towards children's organizations in the Baton Rouge area
DETAILS: More than 120 merchants from the greater Baton Rouge area and beyond will be on hand. Strollers are welcome.