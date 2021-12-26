The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations elected its officers and board of directors when it met online Dec. 2.
Officers for 2022 are President Ed Lagucki, Vice President Sherry Guarisco, Treasurer Debra Simino and Secretary Margrett Fels.
Elected as board members are Andrew Kuyoro, Monty McNutt, Steve Oivanki, Stephanie Vollman and Fels, Guarisco and Lagucki. Board members continuing their term are Adrienne Bowser, Roby Shields, Debra Simino and Angela White.
The 48-year-old nonprofit organization addresses the needs of homeowner and civic associations across East Baton Rouge Parish. Its mission is to improve the quality of life, enhance property values for homeowners and preserve the character and integrity of residential neighborhoods. Governed by an all-volunteer staff, the Federation represents 60,000 homeowners in 99 member organizations. In 2021, the Federation continued its focus on drainage/flooding, responsible real estate development, placement of 5G small cell towers, short-term rentals and rules governing group homes operating in residential neighborhoods.
Membership in the Federation is open to any neighborhood association registered with the secretary of state and current with the filing of their annual report. More information on the Federation and membership can be found at fgbrca.org.
Sorority celebrates the holidays
The Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority celebrated the holidays at two recent events.
On Dec. 8, the chapter gathered at Jane Haupt's home for its monthly meeting. Members had a gift exchange between secret sisters. Haupt read a Christmas poem. The December service project was gifts for children Hope Ministries Winbourne. Vonnie Brewer delivered gifts and cash donations to the center the first week of December.
Members and guests celebrated their Christmas Couples Social on Dec. 11 at Village Charmont Clubhouse, where everyone enjoyed fellowship, a meal and games, including a white elephant gift exchange. The event was planned by social committee Chairwoman Donna Fortenberry, co-chair Linda Granola, Cheryl Foster and Brewer.