There were staggered steps. There was a rock wall. There were hanging rings and precarious tests of balance. Of course, there was a warped wall.
And the 50 or so youngsters gathered at GymFit in Baton Rouge were ready show their "American Ninja Warrior" skills.
Whether they knew it or not, they also were helping other children.
The recent event, a fundraiser for the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, brought in $1,120.
Ken Singletary, who works at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, created the unique way to raise money, and invited four other competitors who also went to this year’s “ANW” regional in Oklahoma City. Coaching the youngsters through the course were Chris Cambre, 32, of New Orleans; Andrew Naquin, 27, of Napoleonville; Michael Snell III, 26, of Leesville; and Billy Branch, 35, of Monroe.
That St. Jude is getting the proceeds is significant to Singletary because he had cancer as a child.
“It was really unique and interesting,” said Lauren Cashio, senior event specialist with the OLOL Foundation. “People do bake sales. People do lemonade stands. But most of them are geared toward adults — galas, parties at your house. I don’t think we’ve ever had anything like this before, especially with all of the Louisiana ninjas to come and do this.”
The adult ninjas helped guide the youngsters, who ranged in age from 6 to 11, through obstacle courses that tested their strength, coordination and balance — a small-scale version of the diabolical challenges that “American Ninja Warriors” face in the summer television series. David Gabel, one of GymFit’s owners, competed in three previous “ANW” competitions and also assisted.
And like million of others, the Baton Rouge kids are fans of the hit NBC show.
Robert and Danielle Gaylor, of Zachary, brought their son, Reese, and some of his friends.
“My son religiously watches it,” Danielle Gaylor said. “He’s fascinated with it.”
Celine Richard, of Baton Rouge, brought her sister, Lillian, 9.
“She loves watching it,” Richard said. “She makes her own course in the yard. It makes her feel like she can do anything.”
That comes as no surprise to the adult ninjas, who see it as an alternative to traditional sports that don’t necessarily appeal to youngsters.
“I’m not an athletic guy; I never was,” said Snell, who teaches biology and science at Pickering High School in Leesville. “This gave me something to do. I’ve seen a lot of kids I teach at the high school getting into it who were never previously athletic. This is opening up a new avenue for athletes and people who want to be active but don’t like being in a weight room.”
Six of the children who came as guests were OLOL patients. Combined with funds Singletary raised before his “ANW” competition in the spring, the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic has gained $2,545 from the ninjas’ efforts.
“We’ve learned a lot of lessons from today," Singletary said of putting on the fundraiser. "And hopefully there will be another one of these.”