To celebrate his sixth birthday, LSU's mascot tiger enjoyed his usual dinner, plus a few extra treats — turkey bacon and frozen goat's milk, to be exact. However, his caretakers, two LSU veterinary students, arranged the dinner to look like a birthday cake, complete with the turkey bacon rolled up like roses.
As it turns out, Mike is not a big party animal.
"Over the years, we've tried to figure out a way to have a party," said Ginger Guttner, communications manager for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. "The closest we got was when he turned one. The cheerleaders came. He slept through it."
Guttner said that, on average, Mike gets about 150 comments a day on social media. He has gotten more than 500 comments on his 'birthday cake' thus far.
"The meat art is his regular dinner, but we added frozen goat's milk and turkey bacon. Made the cute little roses. You can tell he has two female care takers," Guttner said.
Mike the Tiger's regular dinner fare is not prepared from scratch (no pun intended). Instead, the commercially prepared feline carnivore diet is delivered in packages.
"It's specially formulated for big cats in captivity — specially ordered. It's basically the consistency of hamburger meat. He'll get anywhere from 10-15 pounds a day," Guttner said.
His caretakers put his dinner out for him inside his habitat, as opposed to hiding it outside, which Guttner says could get messy.
"One year for Easter, one of the caretakers hid eggs," she said. "His current caretakers are very sweet. I wouldn't be surprised at all that they sang to him."
Mike's habitat was completed in August 2005. His yard is 14,010 square feet and the total square footage, including his night house, is 15,105).
Two Mikes (Mike 1 and Mike III) lived 19 years. Mike IV lived 20 years 9 months and 18 days. Mike V lived 17 years. The average lifespan for a tiger in the wild is about 8-10 years. A tiger in captivity can live 14-18 years.
Follow Mike the Tiger on social media: www.facebook.com/MiketheTiger, and also on Twitter (@MiketheTiger) and Instagram (@MiketheTiger_LSU).