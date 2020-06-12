"Greyhound," the World War II naval thriller filmed in Baton Rouge and starring Tom Hanks, will premier July 10 on AppleTV+, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Originally scheduled for a May 8 theatrical release in theaters by Sony, the movie was picked up by Apple after the COVID-19 pandemic closed theaters.
Hanks, who wrote the script, portrays Navy Capt. Ernest Krause as he leads a convoy of Allied ships in his first command on a U.S. destroyer during World War II. German submarines pursue and attack the convoy. The movie is based on C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel "The Good Shepherd." Aaron Schneider is the director. Gary Goetzman produced.
The USS Kidd, a World War II destroyer berthed in Baton Rouge, was the set for much of the filming.