Here's the answers:
1. New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia
2. The Bill of Rights
3. Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
4. Speech, religion, assembly, press, petition the government
5. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Publius
6. 1787
7. 27
8. We the People
9. Nine
10. John Roberts
11. The speaker of the House
12. 435
13. Puerto Rico, U.S Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa
Lagniappe: The Louisiana Territory (You got this one right, didn’t you? DIDN’T YOU?)