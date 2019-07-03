American flag.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

American Flag

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Let's see how you did on the citizenship test. 

Here's the answers:

1. New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia

2. The Bill of Rights

3. Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness

4. Speech, religion, assembly, press, petition the government

5. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Publius

6. 1787

7. 27

8. We the People

9. Nine

10. John Roberts

11. The speaker of the House

12. 435

13. Puerto Rico, U.S Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa

Lagniappe: The Louisiana Territory (You got this one right, didn’t you? DIDN’T YOU?)

View comments