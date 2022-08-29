What is the Grandpad®?
The Grandpad® is an innovative tablet device (measuring 6-by-9 inches) with simple, safe and secure technology designed with seniors in mind that has less complicated features than other tablets.
The Grandpad® tablet is also a service. The subscription, which is $65 per month based on an annual subscription rate or $89 per month on a month-to-month basis, comes complete with a personal secure, private family network and 24/7 customer care. Family members can update phone numbers, create new contacts, and send emails, photos and comments.
The tablet comes preloaded with the features for users to stay connected with loved ones and to enjoy creative activities. Grandpad® offers engaging content, large, easy-to-see buttons, and intuitive interfaces that are all simple to use, no matter the individual’s previous technology experience. Additionally, it is 4G LTE configured and ready to go, so no setup or Wi-Fi is needed and there’s no extra invoicing.
For those affected with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, while there is not a one-size-fits-all list of activities that exist, there are entertaining activities that can foster engagement and mental stimulation through the Grandpad® tablet. For instance, with Grandpad®, affected individuals can view family photos, which can be constantly uploaded, shared and showcased such as memories of family vacations and milestone events. Word games like Hangman and Wordsearch to stimulate cognitive function, and arts and crafts activities to enjoy together are just some of the features of the Grandpad® system. Even cooking and baking can be a reminiscing activity in which recipes are gathered on the GrandPad and shared with loved ones near and far away.
The tablet helps with reducing social isolation. There is a customizable platform of Grandpad® that allows healthcare companies to keep patients and families engaged and to improve clinical workflows and outcomes. The total well-being of the affected individual can be managed, including forming a caregiver interdisciplinary team through video and voice calls, emails, photo sharing and wellness surveys. Cognitive data is captured along with social interaction data and healthcare providers have the opportunity to have their “eyes on patients” at all times through connected devices that integrate seamlessly with the Grandpad® tablet. For those with hearing impairments, the component has loud, front-facing speakers that can improve communication, and it can also be fitted with headphones for a more private experience. Additionally, the large colorful icons accompanied by clear fonts make it easily accessible for those with poor eyesight or who are colorblind.
The auto-answer feature of the tablet allows calls from trusted contacts and there are multiple options for connecting with the affected individual, caregivers and family members. There is even a regular daily “check-in” feature to ensure that all is well.
GrandPad® can be part of the next generation of gerotechnological interventions for older adults and especially those who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. For more information about the GrandPad® system, visit the website at https://www.grandpad.net.