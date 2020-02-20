Carnival 2020 hits full tilt in the Baton Rouge area this weekend, the final one leading up to Mardi Gras.
Whether you decide to catch the family-style Southdowns Parade on Friday night, take in the adult-themed Spanish Town Parade on Saturday, or head over to the west side for Good Friends or Comogo on Sunday, be safe out there, be respectful of others, and, as Wayne and Garth would say, party on!
There are also two parades in New Roads on Tuesday, wrapping up the revelry before the sun rises on Ash Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know (and a little extra) about each parade:
Krewe of Southdowns, 7 p.m. Friday, starting at Glasgow Middle School and ending at Acadian-Perkins Shopping Center. Children and pets welcome.
Fun facts: The Southdowns Flambeaux, flickering torches in hand, always lead the neighborhood parade, which first took to the streets in 1988.
More info: southdowns.org
Spanish Town, noon Saturday, starting on Spanish Town Road and ending on River Road. This year's theme is "Hiney Sight is 2020." The partying starts at breakfast for this saucy, politically incorrect bunch, so if you're bringing the kids, there's an alcohol-free family zone on the north side of Convention Street between 5th and 7th streets.
Fun facts: The residents of Baton Rouge's oldest neighborhood began parading in 1981. Parades from 1982 on have featured a theme, the first being "Everyman a King." And their mascot — the pink flamingo.
More info: spanishtownmardigras.com
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, 1 p.m. Sunday, beginning and ending at the corner of the La. 1 Service Road and Oaks Avenue in Port Allen. Good Friends is rolling for the 36th year, with the theme "Wild Kingdom."
Fun facts: Residents of The Oaks subdivision established the krewe in 1985. Want to join the krewe? You must live between the boundaries of Avenue A to Oaks Avenue and La. 1 to River Road.
More info: kreweofgoodfriendsoftheoaks.com
Krewe of Comogo, 7 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Court and Eden streets and ending on J. Gerald Berret Blvd., downtown Plaquemine. The krewe was formed in 2013 in memory of Brenda Comeaux.
Fun facts: Comeaux loved Mardi Gras, was involved with the Krewe of Okeanos, and was also the first woman co-ball captain of Krewe du Roi in 1988 and again in 1995. She always dreamed of starting a parade krewe in Plaquemine.
More info: kreweofcomogo.org
Community Center of Pointe Coupee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, starting and ending at the Community Center, New Roads. This year's theme is "At the Movies."
Fun facts: Founded in 1922, this is the third oldest Mardi Gras parade in Louisiana.
More info: facebook.com/ccofpcmardigras
New Roads Lions Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, starting and ending at Park Avenue, New Roads. This year's theme is "Movies Made in Louisiana."
Fun facts: This is the state's oldest Mardi Gras celebration outside of New Orleans. The town's population is 6,000, but on Fat Tuesday, as many as 100,000 parade-goers converge on the town.
More info: facebook.com/New-Roads-Mardi-Gras