Twenty of the city’s most fashion forward — 10 women and 10 men — will be honored Aug. 10 at the 51st annual Best Dressed Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Presented by Excel and the American Cancer Society, the evening gets underway at 6 p.m. with cocktails followed by the presentation and a sit-down dinner. The gala evening, chaired by Michelle Langlois, also includes the presentation of this year’s Julia Woods Dickinson Heart & Soul Award to Kim and Trey Bowman, who founded the Bella Bowman Foundation in memory of their daughter, as well as silent and live auctions and dancing until midnight to the sounds of Creativity.
To be honored as the best dressed women are Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, Kerri Lynn Brantley, Gwen Engquist, Ashley Fontenot, Danna Hodges, Adrienne Hollie, Jeanne McNeil, Shaunna Oliver, Karen Profita and Rebecca Valluzzo.
The best dressed men are Brad Cresse, Dr. Brad Culotta, Ian Dallimore, Michael Hackley, Melvin Hardnett, Garrett Hiebert, Scott Mabry, Dr. Samir Patel, Ben Ross and Dr. Steven Spedale.
For tickets or more information, visit BRBestDressedBall.org or call the American Cancer Society at (225) 767-4567.