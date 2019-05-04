“Did you get your T-shirt?”
My 93-year-old friend Herb smiled and said, “I did. I was just about to put it on when you walked up. Look around, Dave. This place is really jumping and jiving.”
The music was loud and some of the crowd was dancing in the street as if it was New Year’s Eve. Before the day would end, drawings would be held and many people in attendance would walk away with prizes of various value.
It was all happening at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s Crawfish Boil held April 12 for the area’s senior citizens.
“How many people do you think are here today, Herb?”
“Well,” he said, "it was announced a few minutes ago before you arrived that 1,600 were here. What do you think?”
“I think that’s a lot of geezers. I hope they have plenty of crawfish to feed the folk.”
“That should not be a problem,” Herb said. "And if you don't like crawfish, and a lot of people don't like it, I have been told there is fried chicken available."
"Fried chicken is more to my liking," I said.
"There's free ice cream, too," he said.
"Wow, this growing old is not all that bad."
Herb was finally slipping on his purple T-shirt. It looked fine on him.
On the front it read:
EBR
Council on Aging
Supporting Independence
Serving Seniors
Herb’s wife suddenly broke out in laughter.
“What are you so happy about?” Herb asked.
“I just noticed what it says on the back of the shirt, and it’s wonderful.”
“What’s does it say?”
“Forever Young."
