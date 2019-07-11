FRIDAY
THAT 90S SHOW: 9:30 p.m., The Grouse Room, 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, No. 303, Lafayette. A tribute to the best of the 90s.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE FANTASTICKS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. "The Fantasticks," which has book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, is the world’s longest-running musical. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — SASSAFRAS TO GUMBO: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. During this class, Tom Villien will discuss all things filé: how it is grown, harvested, dried, processed and utilized to make gumbo.
LAKE KINCAID STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING TRIP: 1 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Starting with some brief instruction, then exploring the sloughs and fingers of this beautiful reservoir. A healthy lunch will follow. $59.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., Downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of galleries as downtown comes alive with more than a dozen galleries, museums restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and of course, art for purchase.
SUNDAY
PICNIC AND PLANTING DAY: 8 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette. Board members, staff, and volunteers will host a picnic and planting event to add beautiful flowers and plants to new hanging planter pots for Jefferson Street.
BASTILLE DAY CELEBRATION, PÉTANQUE AND POTLUCK: 3 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Come play Pétanque (beginners welcome, no equipment needed), eat, listen to a French playlist and immerse yourself with French Culture. Everyone is welcome. Free.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Nkechi Chibueze. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
4 THE SONGS MONTHLY SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E. Convent St. Hosted by Steven D. Cohen, featuring songwriters Sam Broussard, Emily Ortego and Lew LeMeilleur. (337) 234-2424.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
