One might not equate the name Driefuss with three feet but that’s how the German immigrant saw it when he moved to Meridian, Mississippi, in the early 1800s. Driefuss translated to English means tripod, but Michael Driefuss preferred Threefoot. And so began a Meridian legacy.
The family ran a wholesale grocery business in town, then descendants opened a skyscraping office building in 1929. The art deco-designed building became the tallest building in Mississippi at the time, and remains the tallest in East Mississippi. Since “Threefoot” was included in the building’s title, Ripley’s Believe It or Not played on the unusual name, calling the building “a 15-story building on a three foot lot.”
Like many architectural beauties of another age, the Threefoot fell out of favor and stood vacant for years. A recent renovation by Marriott has given the old girl a facelift, morphing into today’s Threefoot Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio property.
But that’s not the only nod to an old Meridian family. Every spring the Threefoot Festival consumes the downtown district, and catty-corner from the hotel sits the Threefoot Brewery in a renovated 1924 Merchant and Farmer’s Bank. The brewery isn’t associated with the hotel, although it contributes a special pilsner to the inn, said Jerome Trahan, general manager.
The MSU Riley Center
Next to both Threefoot-inspired buildings lies a historic space that routinely draws visitors. The Riley Center dates to the late 1800s when two Rothenberg brothers built the “Grand Opera House” and neighboring Marks Rothenberg department store to encourage tourists traveling by train between New Orleans and Chicago to stop and enjoy Meridian. The theater hosted vaudeville shows, traveling shows and silent movies of the early 20th century. It closed in 1927 but was later renovated and opened as a theater in 2006.
It’s now operated by Mississippi State University with shows ranging from musical acts, such as The Temptations, Four Tops and Emmylou Harris, to theatrical productions. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, visit https://www.msurileycenter.com.
The MAX Museum
Every year, the Mississippi Arts+Entertainment Experience, known as The MAX, inducts several Mississippi natives who are giants in the fields of cultural arts, music, performing arts, visual arts and literature. Visitors will be amazed at just how many well-known artists have sprung from the Magnolia State.
This year’s inductees, at a ceremony that will take place on Dec. 15, are Sam Cooke and W.C. Handy of Clarksdale, Marty Stuart of Philadelphia, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winner Alice Walker of Jackson and Ida B. Wells, journalist and activist from Holly Springs.
Visit The MAX for the massive 360-degree wall that highlights the 2022 inductees, as well as past recipients: Elvis, Tennessee Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Eudora Welty, James Earl Jones — the list is extensive. The exhibit offers an immersive, multisensory experience to allow visitors to see, listen and enjoy music of the famous Mississippians.
The rest of the museum is a delight, from its interactive exhibits on the state’s music, cuisine, literature and environment to its rotating art collections.
Weidmann’s
Another immigrant to Meridian — this time Felix Weidmann from Switzerland — opened a restaurant in the Union Hotel with only a counter and four stools.
Today, Weidmann’s serves crowds of visitors who come for the Southern cuisine, the historic photographs lining the walls and the trademark peanut butter served in handmade ceramic crocks made by a local potter. The story goes that butter was in short supply during World War II so Henry Weidmann, descendant of Felix, served peanut butter to replace their regular crackers.