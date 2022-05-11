The Baton Rouge Assembly will introduce 10 debutantes to the wives of the assembly members and their guests at a tea on Wednesday, May 18, at Baton Rouge Country Club. The debutantes will be presented at the annual ball Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
The 2022 debutantes are Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine Coates Bardwell and Princeton Scott Bardwell; Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kathleen McCraney Brown and John Terrell Brown Jr.; Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott Creech and Jason Darrel Creech; Georgia Ann Griffon, daughter of George Gustave Griffon III and the late Jodi Ann Kleinpeter Griffon; Caitlin Grace Guarisco, daughter of Lisa Stolzenthaler Guarisco and Luke Victor Guarisco; Mary Margaret Lindsey, daughter of Laura Seal Lindsey and Dr. Timothy Ray Lindsey Sr., of St. Francisville; Sara McNeil Moore, daughter of Dr. Cary Clayton Moore and Matthew Scott Moore, of Eagle River, Alaska; Eloise Parker Nelson, daughter of Rebecca Kinney Nelson and Joseph Dyke Nelson; Mary Margaret Netterville, daughter of Adele Hebert Netterville and Craig Anderson Netterville; and Adeline Anne Owens, daughter of Yvette deLaunay Owens and William Boyd Owens Jr.
Bardwell is the granddaughter of the late Ferrill Ann Lott Coates and the late Jesse Coates Jr., and Dadie Wheaton Bardwell and Princeton Michael Bardwell. She is a graduate of The Dunham School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority. Her mother was presented by the Assembly in 1990. Her maternal great grandfather, Dr. Jesse Coates Sr., was a charter member of the Assembly. Her great aunt, Judith Mills Coates, was presented in the very first Assembly Debutante Coterie in 1961.
Brown is the granddaughter of Jane Owen McCraney and Dr. Ward Thomas McCraney Jr., of Madison, Mississippi, and Mary Kay Collette Brown and John Terrell Brown Sr. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She is a member of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars and serves as the Social Chairman or her sorority, Delta Delta Delta. Her paternal grandmother, Mary Kay Collette Brown, was presented by the Assembly in 1962. Her paternal great-grandfather, the late Lloyd Franklin Collette, was a charter member of the Assembly.
Creech is the granddaughter of Kay Phillips Elliott and the late Neal Risley Elliott, and the late Carole Calvert Creech and the late Bob Newton Creech. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her mother was presented by the Assembly in 1994, and her great aunt, Pamela Phillips Sulzer, was presented by the Assembly in 1966.
Griffon is the granddaughter of Leonard Kleinpeter and the late Ann Gourrier Kleinpeter, and Margaret Champagne Hart and William Andrew Hart, and the late George Gustave Griffon Jr. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU.
Guarisco is the granddaughter of the late Betty Castman Stolzenthaler and the late Stanford Cyril Stolzenthaler Jr. and Honorine Russo Abel, of Patterson, and the late Luke Leonard Guarisco. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Lindsey is the granddaughter of Edine Lemoine Seal, of Woodville, Mississippi, and the late Charles Stephen Seal, and Marsha Wirick Lindsey, of St. Francisville, and the late Lloyd Lile Lindsey Jr. She is a graduate of West Feliciana High School and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She is a member of Women in Business and a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her mother was presented by the Assembly in 1995.
Moore is the granddaughter of Juliet Singletary Dougherty and the late Dr. Jack David Clayton, and Nancy Jones Osborne, of Buffalo Gap, Texas, and Gay Lee Moore, of Buffalo Gap, Texas. She is a graduate of Chugiak Highschool in Chugiak, Alaska, and attends the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She is a member of the Intramural Sand Volleyball Team, the Global Medical Brigades Club, and is a volunteer for Royal Family Kids Camp. Her mother was presented by Baton Rouge Assembly in 1991. Her maternal grandmother, Juliet Singletary Dougherty, was presented in 1963. Her maternal great grandfather, Malcolm Stewart Dougherty Jr., was a charter member of the Assembly and served as Assembly chairman in 1967. He was instrumental in the development of Baton Rouge Assembly and remained a prominent Assembly figure throughout his membership.
Nelson is the granddaughter of Joanne Mickal Kinney and Henry Walsworth Kinney III and the late Carol Sewell Nelson and the late Joseph Dyke Nelson. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. She is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, the Washington Literary Society and Debating Union, and the Ski and Outdoor Club. Her father serves as treasurer on the Assembly Board.
Netterville is the granddaughter of Mary Nell Yauger Netterville and Jake Lee Netterville and the late Hazel “Pie” Hebert and the late Aurelie Hebert Jr. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU. She is a member of Kappa Delta sorority and is a volunteer for Girl Scouts of America and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Owens is the granddaughter of the late Frances Harper deLaunay and the late William Henry deLaunay Jr. and Nancy Crowell Owens and William Boyd Owens of Alexandria. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
She is a member of Chi Omega sorority, serves as the executive officer of Wake in CHAARG, and a Cycle Bar instructor.
Baton Rouge Assembly was founded in 1961 by nine Baton Rouge men who grew up together in Baton Rouge when the city was just a small town. As Baton Rouge grew rapidly after World War II, these men realized that old family friends were losing contact with one another. In an effort to bring old families back together, the founders established the Baton Rouge Assembly as an organization whose purpose was, and still is, to provide social contact among families who had established residence in the area prior to 1910.
Ryan Estes Johnson is the 2022 chairman of Baton Rouge Assembly. John Miles Higgins is the assistant chairman. Reid Bateman is the 2022 Assembly Ball chairman, and Rob Field is the assistant ball chairman.