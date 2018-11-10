Women & politics
WHAT: Women's Rising Political Influence
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13
WHERE: Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
DETAILS: Dr. Nichole M. Bauer, an assistant professor of political communication in LSU's Department of Political Science and the Manship School of Mass Communication, will talk about her research, which examines how campaign messages affect voters' decision making.
Infertility awareness
WHAT: Baby Steps Infertility Awareness Fun Run
WHEN: Nov. 17
WHERE: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
REGISTER/INFO: babystepsfunrun.com/batonrouge
DETAILS: Hosted by Sarah's Laughter, the goal of the event is to raise awareness of the prevalence of infertility and the medical and emotional support available. Through sponsors, The Fertility Institute of New Orleans and Fertility Answers, two IVF cycles (valued at $12,000 to $15,000) will be given away, as well as over $15,000 in treatment and adoption grants.
Aging symposium
WHAT: Creative Aging Symposium
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28
WHERE: Pennington Biomedical Conference Center, 6400 Perkins Road
REGISTER: Free. Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/creative-aging-symposium-tickets-50413774958
DETAILS: This event with interactive sessions in the arts will include informative sessions, workshops and other resources focused on creative means of communication and memory retention. It has been specifically designed for seniors, their families, caregivers and elder care professionals. Speakers include Beth Bienvenu, accessibility director at the National Endowment for the Arts; Madeleine Hackney, assistant professor of medicine, Emory School of Medicine; and Christine Stevens, speaker, author and music therapist. Produced by a partnership between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. Sponsored by the Charles and Carole Lamar Family Foundation.