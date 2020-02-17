If you're a Cub Scout and you think you have what it takes to race in a soap box derby, now's the time to get started.
The 73rd annual Cub Scout Soap Box Derby will be held May 1-3 in Plaquemine, and to participate, you first have to build a car.
Cory Callegan, of Plaquemine's Cub Scouts Pack 21, says the event is open to Scouts in second through fifth grades in the Istrouma Area Council's 13 area parishes. The cost is $40 to enter for Scouts. Get information on race rules and car specifications by emailing Callegan at c.callegan@yahoo.com.
The custom-built soap box cars are gravity-powered and will race on a track that runs from atop the Mississippi River levee down to Plaquemine's Main Street adjacent to the historic Plaquemine Locks.
"The racers are competing for the coveted championship trophy along with prizes for best in show and sportsmanship," Callegan said. "Many racers are from generations of competitors throughout the 73-year history of the races."
The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, with a parade of all the competitors down Main Street, ending at the racetrack area. Opening ceremonies are the morning of May 2, with races starting at 9 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon with completion and awards on May 3.
There will be concessions and a free seating area for the public. All proceeds from concessions and raffles ticket sales go to support Cub Scout Pack 21.