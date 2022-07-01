Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association welcomes 15 individuals who were sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover on June 17. Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of a child.
The new advocates were sworn in after a 32-hour training course to prepare CASA volunteers for their advocacy work. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
The program is looking for more volunteers to serve every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice. CASA is accepting people into its next in-person volunteer training class that begins on Aug. 16.
No special background is required to become a CASA volunteer. To register for an orientation, go to casabr.org and click on volunteer. For more information, call (225) 379-8598 or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Cancer Services host Celebration of Life event
Cancer Services held its annual Celebration of Life event June 5 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, held each year on the first Sunday in June. Event attendees included cancer survivors and their families from throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, cancer survivors were excited to gather for food, fellowship and fun. In addition, attendees participated in art activities, door prizes and more.
The purpose of the event was to honor and show support for cancer survivors, from diagnosis through the remainder of life, while also drawing attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve survivors’ quality of life. The afternoon also allowed attendees to acknowledge those who make up a cancer survivor’s support system, including family, friends and caretakers.
Local student wins Coca-Cola scholarship
Madelynn Smith, a recent graduate of Zachary High School, is the recipient of a $5,000 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship on behalf of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.
Smith is the daughter of Todd Smith, who is employed at Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola.
Coca-Cola United established the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship in 1995 in honor of former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service to the company. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families across its six-state bottling territory.