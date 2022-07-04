What is the Lumipulse test for Alzheimer’s disease?
In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted marketing of the Lumipulse (G B-Amyloid Ratio [1-42/1-40]) test to Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. of Malvern, Pennsylvania. The test, which was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, is the first FDA-authorized in vitro diagnostic test in the United States to aid in the assessment of B-Amyloid pathology in patients being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline.
The presence of B-Amyloid plaques in the brain, characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease, are believed to be contributing factors in the loss of cognitive function. Accurately evaluating this amyloid pathology is difficult, and typically clinicians rely primarily on cognitive assessments, which include cognitive screening testing. Yet, according to a study in Ann Neurol (2009) by Julie A. Schneider, Z. Leurgans, and S.E. Bennet DA, respectively, in the early stages of the disease, a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s relying predominantly on cognitive tests has been shown to be incorrect in approximately 50% to 60% of patients.
The Lumipulse test offers an alternative to the current protocol for determining amyloid-pathology, such as the amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) brain imaging which can be expensive, subjective, time consuming, is oftentimes inaccessible to many Americans and often not covered by some health insurances. The test, intended for use in adults ages 55 and older with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline, is accurate and minimally invasive and can detect formation of the amyloid plaques early in the disease.
“With the Lumipulse test, there is a new option that can typically be completed the same day and can give doctors the same information regarding brain and amyloid status, without the radiation risk, to help determine if a patient’s cognitive impairment is due to Alzheimer’s disease,” noted Jeff Suren, MD, J.D., director of the FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in an FDA news release.
For the individual experiencing cognitive decline, obtaining an early and accurate diagnosis is important for planning and early treatment options. While amyloid plaques can occur in other diseases, being able to detect the presence of plaque, along with other evaluations, assists physicians in determining the probable cause of the individual’s symptoms and findings.
A positive Lumipulse test result is consistent with the presence of amyloid plaques. A negative test result reduces the likelihood that the individual’s cognitive impairment is due to Alzheimer’s disease, enabling doctors to pursue other causes of the cognitive decline and dementia. The test is not intended to be used as a screening or stand-alone diagnostic analysis, and a positive test result could also be seen in individuals with other types of neurological conditions.
The risks associated with the Lumipulse test include the possibility of false positive and false negative test results, which is why it is not a stand-alone test and that other clinical evaluations and additional testing need to be done to determine treatment options. The Lumipulse test is performed in clinical laboratories nationwide which have the Fujirebio’s Lumipulse G1200 instrument system.
For more information, go to the website, www.fujirebio.com/en-us.