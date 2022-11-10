The St. Elizabeth Foundation, which provides adoption services in the Baton Rouge area, will host its annual fundraising gala this Saturday.
Boots and Bow Ties will be held at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge and will feature both a silent auction and a live auction, as well as live music and food and drink.
Two awards will also be handed out on the night. The Pam Kinamore Award, which recognizes an outstanding supporter and advocate for adoption, will be received by Dean Esposito. The Always St. Elizabeth Award, which recognizes significant support to the foundation, will go to Rhenda Hodnett.
All proceeds will help the foundation provide adoption services, including medical expenses, counseling and living expenses.
In a media release, gala chairperson Nanette Town said having the opportunity to support the foundation was a privilege.
"St. Elizabeth has placed over 600 babies with loving homes while lovingly caring for birth mothers," she wrote. "In doing so, the Foundation has created a ripple effect of goodness that extends far beyond Baton Rouge and beyond generations.”
Bidding can be done online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/rwg/i/. Tickets can also be purchased on the website, or by calling the foundation at (225) 769-8888.
The wide array of items up for grabs include different kinds of art, signed football memorabilia — including pieces signed up Joe Burrow and Alvin Kamara — and flying lessons.
St. Elizabeth was founded in 1988 with the goal of alleviating the stigma of adoption in the Baton Rouge area. The fundraiser is key to funding its activities: adoption can be expensive, costing from $30K to $40K.
The foundation has two licensed social workers and two case workers who provide long-term counseling to birth mothers and the families with whom they place their babies. The organization spends time and energy on reunions and counseling around the complexities of adoption.
More information about St. Elizabeth can be found on the foundation's website at stelizabethfoundation.org.