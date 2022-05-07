LSU Honor Society holds award and induction ceremony
The LSU Chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi held its 2022 Awards and Induction Ceremony on April 19 at the Dalton Woods Auditorium. Chapter President Dr. Louay Mohammad, presided over the ceremony and guest keynote speaker was Dr. Matt Lee, LSU interim executive vice president and provost. 71 students, faculty members and instructors staff became members this year.
The following students received awards at the ceremony: Outstanding Junior, Emilie Ravain; Outstanding Masters Student, Maya C. Tate; Outstanding Terminal Degree Student, Irene Marti Gil; and 2022 National Graduate Fellowship Nominee, Sanaa Alam.
The following faculty members received awards: Non-Tenured Faculty Award winners, Dr. Emmanouil Chatzopoulos, Department of Physics and Astronomy; Dr. Daniel Holstein, Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences; Dr. Youn "Lily" Kim, School of Social Work; Dr. Allison Young, Department of Art History.
Outstanding Instructors winners, Dr. Karim El Kholy, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Physics and Astronomy; and Dr. Jason M. Wolfe, Department of History.
Friends of LPB honor seven Louisiana Legends at 2022 Gala
Friends of LPB held its 32nd annual Louisiana Legends Awards Gala on April 28 at the Old State Capitol to honor Louisiana’s Legends. During the ceremony, videos were presented about each Legend’s life.
The 2022 honorees have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as broadcasting, philanthropy, science, sports, environmental conservation and the humanities. In honor of this year’s Legends, Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed April 28 as Louisiana Legends Day.
The 2022 Louisiana Legends are: Beth Courtney, retired president of LPB; Art Favre, CEO and founder of Performance Contractors; Saundra Yancy McGuire, retired assistant vice chancellor and professor emerita of chemistry at LSU; Stephen McGuire, James and Ruth Smith endowed emeritus professor of physics at Southern University; Paul Mainieri, retired LSU head baseball coach; Valsin Marmillion, CEO and founder of Marmillion & Company; Thomas Whitehead, professor emeritus at Northwestern State University.
They join a prestigious list of 149 past Louisiana Legends that includes Academy and Grammy Award winners, star athletes, Pulitzer Prize winners, esteemed dignitaries, including the current United States Ambassador to the United Nations.
Baton Rouge Garden Club rededicate the Garig Oak Tree
Members of the Baton Rouge Garden Club held a re-dedication event on April 25 in memory of planting of the Garig Oak Tree in City Park in 1933. The event was held in conjunction with the 86th Annual Convention of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. The theme was "Louisiana's Live Oak Legacy."
The Garig Oak Tree was planted to honor George W. Garig, commissioner of streets and parks from 1922-1931.
The event was a joint effort of the Baton Rouge Garden Club, Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission and Friends of City Park.
Speakers included Roxanna Champagne of Lafayette, LGCF president; Ruby Homayssi, BRGF president; and Corey Wilson, BREC superintendent.
Baton Rouge Art League host annual art show at LSU
The Baton Rouge Art League’s Annual Exhibition and Reception took place on April 23 at LSU Rural Life Museum. The art exhibit showcased the work of 98 local artists.
“Sundance” by Betty Efferson won the 2022 Purchase Award and will become part of the permanent BRAL art collection housed in the Louisiana State Archives. Katy Prescott and Susan Smith, co-chairs for the event, worked with assistants to make arrangements. Refreshments were provided by Sharon Keaton and Patricia Ryan.
Catherine Mungall and Lilly Bridwell-Bowles were in charge of floral arrangements, Elaine Atkinson and Nancy Ward took care of art placement and Claire Yeargain worked on the art purchase committee. Kathy Stone and Joette LeBlanc designed the invitations and catalog, and Lilly Bridwell-Bowles printed the guest invitations. Janice Levy assisted with art sales; Melissa Guilbeau, Sarah Fergus and Susie Carpenter welcomed guests at the registration table.
The Baton Rouge Art League has been part of the Baton Rouge community since 1934. To learn more about how the Baton Rouge Art League has supported the arts and artists of our community, visit www.batonrougeartleague.org.