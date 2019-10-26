SU Gala
WHAT: Southern University College of Business 17th annual Gala on the Bluff
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
WHERE: Belle of Baton Rouge, 102 France St.
TICKETS/INFO: $100; sponsorships range from $2,000 to $20,000. galaonthebluff.com or (225) 771-5640 or (225) 383-0877
DETAILS: The gala is one of SU's Homecoming events, with more than 800 people expected to attend for the dinner and live entertainment by Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics, Cupid and the Dance Party Express and the Harry Anderson Band. The event has raised more than $1 million in scholarships for business students at Southern.
Seats for Seizures
WHAT: Seats for Seizures, the Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana gala
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
WHERE: Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $150, info@epilepsylouisiana.org, efl.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SeatsforSeizures2019/Tickets/tabid/1090108/Default.aspx
DETAILS: The fundraiser includes a seated dinner, silent and live auctions and games. Jolie LeBlanc will be honored. Antoine Pierce is guest speaker. The money raised from the event is used to educate school personnel, corporations and government entities, provide services to those living with epilepsy and help raise public awareness.