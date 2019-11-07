FRIDAY
KINETICS: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Bid on more than 30 original works of art from local favorites to regional artists starting at $100. Featuring live music, drinks and food, all benefiting local artists and Baton Rouge Gallery. $10 at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (ASL Performance), Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The ninth in line to a lofty noble title figures his chances to outliving those ahead of him are slight and sets off on a more ghoulish path. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/guidetomurder.html.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"GLORIA": 7:30 p.m. nightly and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A play following the lives of American workers that survive a tragic ordeal while at work. $14-$29 at swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
ATTIC TREASURES & COLLECTIBLES: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local and regional collectible specialists will identify and assess your prized possessions. Event is free and open to the public. Limit of three items per person.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Shaw Center, fifth floor, 100 Lafayette St. Bring own mat. $5, includes museum admission.
STORIES IN ART: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., third floor. Free Spanish and English reading of "Mouse Paint/Pintura de ratón" by Ellen Walsh. Can you paint tiny? Make your own mouse-approved art. Ages 0-6 with parent/caregiver. lsumoa.org.
"CISLANDERUS": 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The opening of the "Cislanderus" exhibit featuring the work of Thenesoya Martin and Anibal Martel, natives of the Canary Islands, who are bringing the story of Canarian descendants in Louisiana to life with photographs, video and research.
STUDIO SATURDAYS — OPTICAL ILLUSIONS: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore color theory through two art-making projects in conjunction with the art exhibitions on view. Recommended for ages 6-14. Register at lasm.org. On-site registration available, if space permits. Sponsored by Ann Connelly Fine Art.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — SINK OR FLOAT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore the properties of matter, including density, and then use some kitchen chemistry to create your own density column. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
FALL BONSAI SHOW: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Presented by the Louisiana Bonsai Society. Lecture and a demo on both days at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Bonsai trees available.
SUNDAY
ORPHAN'S THANKSGIVING — A BATON ROUGE PRIDE EVENT: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Baton Rouge Pride is partnering with George's Place to bring you an Orphan's Thanksgiving. Complete with full fixins along with a drag performance, fun games and music. A percentage of all drinks purchased from George's Place will be donated to Baton Rouge Pride. 18 and up. $15 at eventbrite.com.
STAN ROUTH: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Meet architect and artist Stan Routh and see a collection of his artwork on display through November.
"LAND OF THE SWEETS": 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cangelosi Dance Project School, 3752 Perkins Road. Cangelosi Dance Project will host its annual Land of the Sweets event. Introducing the cast, choreographers and storyline for its "Holiday Nutcracker." $10-$20.
MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hear the sounds of the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge as they perform in the atrium while surrounded by the artwork in "Harmonies in Color." lasm.org.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
"THE RAINBOW FISH" PRESENTED BY MERMAID THEATRE OF NOVA SCOTIA: 2 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday (Monday showings are school showings), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well as two of the author's companion tales, Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep and Opposites. $18 at manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
LDVA VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m. to noon, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., second floor.
MUSIC OF LOUISIANA: 7:30 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Presented by Louisiana Sinfonietta with Music Director and Conductor Dinos Constantinides and the LSU Composers Forum. Works by Oliviera, Friedman and Constantinides.
TUESDAY
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT VOL. XIV: 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Another exciting lineup of presenters. $10 and includes wine and food. To view lineup and learn more, visit pechakucha.org/cities/baton-rouge.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: 6 p.m., LSU Museum of Natural Science, 119 Foster Hall. Featuring a glimpse into specimen collections, research collections, engaging talks about research, and behind the scenes tours of the focus collection. Free. Register at lsu.edu/mns/education/night-at-the-museum/.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Adrià Delhom, a visiting graduate student from Spain, will connect the effects of what happened in the very first seconds of the universe with what's going on today in his talk, "The Big Bang to Your Birthday." Also, Eklavya Thareja, an LSU Physics and Astronomy graduate student, will be talking about climate science in his talk "Climate Science: A Truly Public Service." Kid-friendly. Free. First speaker starts at 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The Mind's Eye," recent works by NAMI. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," on display through Feb. 9; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," on display through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
