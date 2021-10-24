“Stupid boy! You’re hurting me, God damn it!” I had never heard Dad curse before, but he was terrified. He had awakened during the night and would not be comforted. Yet this would all be forgotten in an hour.
He had been a Marine in World War II, crew chief of a cargo plane that flew the wounded out of places like Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Iwo Jima and Eniwetok, places a lot of men didn’t come back from.
Now it was dementia he was fighting, not enemy soldiers. In some corner of his mind, I had become his nameless tormentor.
Dad had only called me “stupid” once before. When I was 12, he took me on my first trip to “The Cut,” a channel connecting the Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, where he and his buddies had built a one-room cabin with a generator, a stove and sink, some bunk beds, a card table and an outhouse. Not the ideal vacation spot for most kids, but I had always listened wide-eyed to Dad’s tales about the nonstop runs of speckled trout, giant redfish and yellowtail pompano, and had seen the ice chests he brought back filled with shining treasure.
But along with the excitement and anticipation, some part of me worried I wouldn’t measure up to Dad’s expectations and become a real fisherman, not a just boy who needed help to catch anything.
As we set out, shadows cast by highway lights rolled through the station wagon like waves. I couldn’t sleep and listened all night to the men trade “big fish” stories, their faces glowing eerily in the green light of the dashboard. When we finally arrived at the marina, it was still pitch black and the heavy salt air felt sticky as molasses.
I stood in the boat as Dad eased it off the trailer, then as I floated away from him, he called out, “OK, now throw me the bowline.”
I quickly threw him the rope coiled at my feet, but it wasn’t attached to anything, so it just floated there on the dark water between us, tangled in its own loose ends, separate and useless.
“Stupid boy!” Dad muttered sharply, wading out from the trailer to catch the boat. “I’ll get it myself.”
I was crestfallen. Even the cawing seagulls seemed to mock me.
Dad climbed up on the dock and boarded the boat, wet now up to his waist. He reached out for my shoulder to steady himself, and leaned on me for just a moment. “It’s OK,” he said. “I always like to be the first one in for a swim anyway. But you have to know your stuff if you’re going to be a fisherman.” Then he smiled and tousled my hair.
As we motored out toward the flashing channel markers, the Gulf emerged with the dawn. I sat up front with Dad, and he let me rev the engine. The boat took off, its nose planing down eagerly over the open water.
There was nothing between us and the sunrise except the glimmering mystery of the sea, but I knew our cabin was out there somewhere at the edge of the vast, unknown world. Maybe I wouldn’t get everything right, but it was going to be OK. I was with Dad, and it was going to be a good trip.
