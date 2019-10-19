My 15-year-old son wanted a tattoo. He begged and begged me and my husband to let him get a tattoo.
We said no.
He then told us his 24-year-old sister had gotten a rose tattoo on her thigh. And, he added, I didn’t know about it.
To him, that meant he should be able to get one, too.
He certainly surprised me, but the answer to him was still no.
My daughter is married, and I didn’t have an opportunity to question her about this tattoo right away.
Not long afterwards, when I was at work, my daughter walked in to tell me something. Since she was wearing shorts, I asked her to raise up her shorts so I could see her tattoo.
There was no tattoo.
Needless to say she was stunned her brother would say that about her.
But the story doesn't end there.
After our Thanksgiving dinner, and in front of his girlfriend and all of our family, my daughter accused her brother of “telling mom her secret about having a tattoo” and “getting her in trouble with mom.”
Thereupon, she lifted the hem of her shorts (we do live in Louisiana) to show a rose tattoo on her thigh!
He turned a bright shade of crimson. He didn't know what to say! How could this story he made up actually be true?
We all had a good laugh at his expense as we finally explained that my daughter had put a temporary rose tattoo on her thigh just to make him sweat.
Moral of the story: Don’t lie to your mom, and no tattoos!
— Lee lives in Marrero