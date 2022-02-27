Have you heard talk of the stolen diamond?
Guests were part of solving a carnival mystery at the Krewe of Iduna's 61st annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 12 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Couples of the krewe opened the tableau with a dance performance. Shortly after, it was discovered that the "iconic Iduna diamond" had been "stolen" from its display near the stage.
Ball Captain Jessica Rosendahl Leger presided over the evening’s events, with the theme “Who Dunnit? An Iduna Mystery.” Leger is the wife of David Leger and the mother of Emma and Lane. Her parents are Larry and Martha Rosendahl. Leger's mother served as ball captain in 1996 and her father reigned in 1994 as King Bragi XXXV. Larry Rosendahl has also served as the emcee for most of the Iduna Mardi Gras balls in the past and reprised that role for his daughter’s ball, introducing the royal court and the ladies of the krewe, as well as guiding the guests to work together to figure out who stole the diamond. Jessica Leger is the first in the Krewe of Iduna’s history to serve as page, maid, queen and now ball captain.
Also reigning over the festivities were King Bragi LXI Thomas Joseph Menke, husband of member Ashlee Menke, and Queen Iduna LXI Sydney Paige Machen, daughter of Jennifer Bernard Machen and Michael Machen. Together, King Bragi and Queen Iduna represented the ultimate crime-solving duo — Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, respectively.
Pages to the king were Samuel Andrew Hursey, son of Andrew and Denise Hursey, and Emerson James Ford, son of Ross and Britney Ford.
Attending the queen were pages Stella Elizabeth Clouatre, daughter of Justin and Melanie Clouatre, and Laikyn Renee Gwatney, daughter of Jon Gwatney and Megan Gwatney.
The maids were presented to members and guests, representing characters from the classic board game, “Clue.” Each maid’s backpiece contained a clue for the guests to use to solve the mystery and recover the diamond.
Elizabeth Lea White, daughter of Edwin and Lisa White, portrayed Miss White. Her father served as her duke and escort.
Abigail Guedry Snyder, daughter of Jack and Gretchen Snyder, portrayed Professor Plum. Her father served as her duke and escort.
Laura Maryn Elnaggar, daughter of Sharif Elnaggar and Allison Ardoin Elnaggar, portrayed Colonel Mustard. Wyatt James Jones served as her duke and escort. Wyatt is the son of Mickey Jones and Jennifer Layne.
Mia Burtch-Mince, daughter of Jeremy Mince and Jennifer Burtch, portrayed Ms. Green. Mia’s brother, Patrick Brunell, served as her duke and escort.
Sarah Elizabeth Lindrew, daughter of Todd and Susan Lindrew, portrayed Miss Scarlett. Her father was her duke and escort.
Madelynn Nicole Johnston, daughter of E.J. and Emily Johnston, portrayed Miss Peacock. Her grandfather, Beryl A. Stepp Jr., served as her duke and escort.
In addition to the opening performance by the couples of the krewe, guests were also treated to dance performances by other members of the krewe. Ladies 1 and Ladies II performed togetherfor the first time in Krewe of Iduna history in a production number portraying a “cat and mouse” game between robbers and law enforcement. Ladies III members, dressed as detectives, “interrogated” suspicious guests throughout the tableau. The past Iduna queens also performed together, another first in krewe history, portraying characters from "Scooby Doo," as they joined to help solve the mystery of the missing diamond.
Costumes and backpieces for the ball captain and royal court were designed by Carol Guion. Costume execution was by Guion, Martha Rosendahl and Alice Bahlinger. Backpieces for the ball captain and maids were constructed by Beryl “Bo” and Patty Stepp.
Combining the clues obtained from the maid’s backpieces with the information gathered from the ladies of the krewe, guests were able to return the diamond to its original spot and named Sonia Hurst (Ball Captain 2004) and her husband, Eddie Hurst, (King Bragi MMV) as the "culprits."
Guests danced into the night to music by the band After 8