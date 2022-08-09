A few major changes worked magic for Debbie Lamb. They transformed her 1960s-vintage house into a midcentury treasure.
Nothing made a bigger difference than removing two original Victorian-style front doors with side windows and replacing them with four massive, large-pane glass doors with black iron trim. Instantly, the home had a clean, contemporary curb appeal.
At the same time, the new doors, along with the removal of a small coat closet, completely changed the look of the foyer, which now runs parallel to the front of the house and opens to the more traditional part of the entertaining area on the right and to the more casual open "big room" on the left.
To continue the clean, contemporary look, Lamb uses no furniture in the foyer but makes the focal point a Christopher Johns oil painting, the perfect backdrop for the entrance to the home.
Designer Patrick Tandy worked with Lamb before she purchased the home in Pollard Estates in 2018 and assisted her with the renovation, which included replacing all of the original floors with 30-inch porcelain tile to tie together every room in the house with a clean, natural look.
"We took a piece of the tile with us when we selected everything for the house," Lamb said.
The retired attorney planned the home for her lifestyle and family furniture, including a number of fine pieces inherited from her mother, the late Natalie McCall. "This home is adapted to life and furniture," Lamb said.
Although antique furniture and accessories are used throughout the home, most of the major pieces are in the more traditional part of the home, the combination dining room and what Tandy calls the "shi shi" sitting room. The room originally had a large fireplace and hearth to the far right, but Lamb needed wall space for her mother's Welsh dresser as well as space for McCall's dining table and Oriental rug.
"There was no way this would all fit in the room with the huge fireplace, so we had that removed and replaced with a brick wall," she said.
The room also had decorative columns, which Lamb removed for better flow between the dining and sitting areas. Contractor David Andrews, who did all of the major renovations, raised and enlarged the openings in that section.
The kitchen, located behind the foyer, also connects the more traditional area and the more casual sitting area/study. Lamb painted the original red kitchen cabinets, changed the granite on the countertops and original kitchen island and removed a wine storage area at the back of the island. She also flipped the coat closet from the foyer to create a pantry in the kitchen area.
"Patrick (Tandy) figured it all out," Lamb said.
Lamb made two major changes in the casual room. She relocated a floor-to-ceiling bookcase from the sitting area to the study area and moved the back door to give better access to the original patio, for which Dennis Hargroder created a more contemporary hardscape.
The home also contains the master bedroom, a guest room and a third bedroom Lamb uses for her many hobbies.
"I do all of these messy projects," Lamb said. "I sew. I dye. I wanted a place in the back for all of my junk."
The entire home is painted in Benjamin Moore's Dove Wing with flat finish on the walls and satin finish on the woodwork. Although Lamb prefers sisal rugs with more natural colors, she made the decision to use the antique Oriental rugs she inherited from her mother.
"I am attached to them, and I have grown to love them in this house," she said.
Lamb's home is her comfortable place, but it is also the backdrop for her large collection of art, including pieces inherited from her mother. Most of Lamb's works are from local artists, including a collection of pieces by Lisa Distefano "from her different periods."
She has pieces by Helaine Moyse, Janie Dupont, Polly Blanche, Henrietta Joseph, Donna West, Jill Hackney, Nancy Derbes, Paula Perez Landrum, Margaret Stones, Bettsie Baker Miller and a whimsical portrait of Lamb's mother by Elise Toups.
"I just love that my house is full of local artists," Lamb said.