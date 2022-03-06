I was in second grade when my family moved to Warrington Drive. It was my family’s one and only home. Located on the poor side of the London Avenue Canal, it was a great place to grow up. We could ride our bikes on “suicide hill” — hills created when dirt was removed to create a nearby construction project.
We could walk to Pontchartrain Beach and swim in the lake for free or pay 25 cents to swim in the pool. I learned to swim by taking Red Cross lessons at the pool. In the middle of the sandy beach was a concession stand with an upper stage. Elvis Presley appeared on the Beach Stage in 1955, but I was too young to see him. I did see Fabian and my husband saw the diving horse and the King Cotton Kid.
The neighborhood was full of children. Most either went to Jean Gordon Elementary School or St. Raphael. There was always someone playing in the street because the end of our street was one way. We played ball in the street, and we played ball on the playgrounds. We walked everywhere.
I played for Filmore playground and my husband played for St. Raphael. We always had something to occupy our time. It was a time and place when you didn’t need much money to have a good time.
Families shopped at Ferrara’s or Pap’s Food Stores. My family shopped at Ferrara's. I worked at the Pitt Theater and would cash my paycheck at Ferrara's. The money I saved from that job paid for my four years at LSU New Orleans. Mr. Williams, the manager of the Pitt, would send us to Ferrara's to buy American Beauty butter for the butter popcorn machine. My husband and his brothers worked for Pap's. Working for the neighborhood stores made you feel like part of a family.
Occasionally, we would shop at Schwegmann’s on Old Gentilly Road. That store had everything — a barber shop, a jewelry store, a shoe repair shop and even a counter serving food and drink. My father enjoyed shopping there because he could enjoy a Falstaff beer while shopping.
I didn’t know my husband when we were growing up, even though he lived a few houses across the street from my house. We went to different schools and played sports at different playgrounds.
On Nov. 25, 2006, while out with my friends from high school, I asked a stranger to dance. I was shocked to find out he grew up on the W streets. When I asked him which street, he said Warrington Drive. We remembered each other even though we had not known each other growing up. On Nov. 22, 2015, we married. My friends from high school and the Pap's crowd were in attendance.
Battle lives in Metairie.