Cabaret!
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's "Cabaret!," an evening of performing arts, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Tickets are $27 by calling (225) 924-3774, emailing info@upstagetheatre.biz or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
Voices & Votes
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is hosting a panel discussion on the campaign process as part of the upcoming exhibit, "Voices & Votes" at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, focusing on the managers of a campaign. This program will be moderated by Jeremy Alford, and panelists include Kyle Ruckert, Trey Ourso, and Greg Rigamer. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
World Ballet
Tickets are on sale for the "World Ballet Series: Swan Lake" performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tickets are $31-$81 by visiting ticketmaster.com/world-ballet-series-swan-lake-lafayette-louisiana-10-14-2022/event/1B005CC5F0D281E4?.
At West Baton Rouge Museum
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Airness tickets
Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of Chelsea Marcantel's "Airness," opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for faculty, staff and seniors and $12 for students with pay-what-you-can on Thursday, Sept. 29. Visit lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5.
Candlelight concert
Tickets are on sale for the next concert in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Candlelight Concert series, "Candlelight Concert: Totally 80s," at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 20-21, in the John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Each concert is limited to only 75 tickets. Tickets are $30-$50 by visiting brso.org/event-calendar/totally80s.
Pinpointing the Stars
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has opened "Pinpointing the Stars" in its Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Organ concert
S. Andrew Lloyd, the Bess Hieronymus Endowed Fellow and assistant professor of organ at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will perform classic favorites and two of his own compositions on the pipe organ at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The hour-long concert is sponsored by the American Guild of Organists-Baton Rouge Chapter and is free and open to the public.