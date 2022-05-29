During my early high school years growing up in Lafayette, several small warts developed on both of my hands. While these went unnoticed to any casual observer they were bothersome to me, and I wanted them removed.
I recall first trying the drugstore products that were advertised. This involved dabbing a bit of ointment on each one for a couple of days. It worked sporadically, but if a wart went away it would always reappear within a month or two. This went on for a year.
Finally, I asked our family doctor to have them burned off or frozen — whatever the process was at the time. This also worked but unfortunately the fix was only temporary. Just like with the ointment, they once again reappeared after a few weeks. Several trips to the doctor were made in an effort to get rid of them but it was always to no avail as they always came back. Pharmaceutical remedies and physician appointments did not work.
One evening at dinner my mother said, “I’m going to see if we can find a traiteur.”
When I asked what that was she indicated that it’s someone from South Louisiana who practices a form of natural healing. She admitted she didn’t know much more than that but said it was worth a try.
In the ensuing weeks my mother made inquiries with friends and neighbors. Finally, one afternoon when I got home from school she said she found a traiteur and that the woman would see us that day.
We drove to her home. She lived somewhere near the Nona Theatre, one of those single screen theaters from a bygone era. Lafayette had several other theaters like that at the time, including The Pat and The Jefferson (which always had cats roaming around the lobby and brushing up against patrons in the concession line). They have all vanished, replaced by multiplex entertainment centers.
The elderly and kind traiteur greeted us at her front door and welcomed us into her home. She got right down to business and asked me to count the number of warts. Then she asked me to hold out my hands. She closed her eyes and held my hands for about twenty seconds and then told me that they would go away in thirty days, and for me to believe that. I told her I did, although I must have had some doubts!
She would accept no payment and we left shortly thereafter. But a week later my parents and I took her a platter of speckled trout fillets from a successful fishing trip in Vermilion Bay. She had a smile on her face and was very happy with that.
I suppose the traiteur is gone by now — and so are my parents, but I am here to tell you that within thirty days every wart disappeared and never returned.
By: Andrew Gates Barry