The Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit dedicated the ninth and final bed, filled with plants native to this region, of their Sensory Garden in the Botanic Gardens at Independence Park on Oct. 31.
In the blessing of the garden, Druid Art Scarbrough invoked gardens as health-affirming places and sanctuaries for the spirit, and welcomed the dozens of native perennial plants back to their native habitat in Baton Rouge.
The Herb Society started the Sensory Garden more than 30 years ago and took it through several iterations. The other large beds are named Lovely Lemon (lemon-scented herbs), Many Mints, Mediterranean Cuisine, Scarborough Fair (parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme as well as other English garden favorites), Hispanic Garden, Louisiana Cookin', Healing Plants and Asian Garden.
The Sensory Garden, with its plant labels showing common and Latin names of plants, allows visitors to learn about each themed bed. Broad edges of the raised beds and park benches give visitors a chance to stay a while.
While COVID restrictions have temporarily stopped the monthly meetings of the Herb Society, several safe, distanced, masked activities are being planned, including limited enrollment classes in the garden and a simplified Herb Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
Charity Ball Assoc. adds new members
The Charity Ball Association welcomed new members at an orientation on Nov. 8 at Vice President Mimi Plauche's home. Plauche and President Carolyn Winder welcomed the new members.
Each new member was presented with a gift welcoming them to the organization. The annual new member party was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slab Worx artist speaks to BRAL
Brad Joffrion, of Slab Worx Studio, discussed his functional art on Nov. 18 at the Baton Rouge Art League’s meeting at the LSU Rural Life Museum.
Laura Simpson chaired the meeting’s hospitality committee. Other committee members were Monica Bishara, Milam Brassett, Betty Efferson, Sarah Fergus, Carol Ridenour, Patricia Ryan and Cindy Snyder.
Audubon DAR discusses holiday traditions
Members brought a cookbook and a story to share about a favorite recipe or holiday tradition when the John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 16 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Many shared old family holiday recipes that will be compiled into a chapter cookbook.
Registrar Bridget May conducted a new member ceremony for Carol Evans and Gwen Hanna.
State and national DAR awards were presented to committee chairmen for chapter work of 2019. Over 55 certificates were earned along with four of the new DARLA statuette awards. DARLAs were awarded to the Service to Veterans Co-Chairwomen Georgia LaCour and Mary McKeough, American Heritage Chairwoman Sallie McKann, Children of the American Revolution Chairwoman Sue Badeaux and to the DAR Museum Outreach Chairwoman Margaret Tyler.
Community Service Awards were presented to Mary Kay Carleton and Caroline Tyler. They formed a group of over 100 stitchers from First United Methodist Church to sew cloth masks. “The Spirited Stitchers” made over 25,000 cloth mask that were distributed to hospitals, medical clinics, nonprofits, military bases and Native American reservations across the country.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline decent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For more information, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
Exchange Club aids 21 new teachers
The Exchange Club of Baton Rouge presented its 24th annual Adopt-A-Teacher program at the Nov. 19 meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
Twenty-one new elementary school teachers received grants — gift cards to School Aids — to help them buy start-up materials for their classrooms.
The teachers and their schools were: Kimiya Green (Bernard Terrace), Reid Waters (Broadmoor), Emily Stein (Claiborne), Aurrianne Allen Trotter (Glen Oaks Park), Kamryn Roberts (Greenbrier), Valerie Eller (Highland), Thomas Berthelot and Lena Fomenko (Jefferson Terrace), Katy Cook Spinosa and Megan Daley (Mayfair), Jackie Rotureaux (Northeast), Trenee Calamia (Park Forest), Jill LeBlanc (Riveroaks), Montana Morrison (Ryan), Anna German (Wedgewood), Erika Musgrove and Kendall Stewart (Wildwood), Lucy McAndrew (Winbourne), Madeline Corley, Erin Hebert and Sydney Lyle (Woodlawn).
Spinosa was adopted by the Baton Rouge Area Society of Psychologists. Other major partners included: School Aids, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Capital One Bank, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Juban Insurance Group, Giraphic Prints, Citizens Bank, Louisiana Companies, Safeguard Promotions and Printing, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Lions Club, Dr. Richard Flicker, Dr. Darlyne Nemeth, Dr. Curtis Vincent, Dr. Claire Advokat, Lillian Grossley, Ted Firnberg, Connie Bernard and Nadine Couper.
Including this year, 593 teachers have received grants through the Adopt-A-Teacher program since 1997, impacting an estimated 100,000 or more students. For information about membership in the Exchange Club and/or how to contribute to the 25th annual Adopt-A-Teacher in 2021, contact Richard Flicker at (225) 931-1626 or email flicker@premier.net.
St. Gabriel Kiwanis honors its veterans
The St. Gabriel Kiwanis Club met Sept. 21 at Fred’s Travel Center in St. Gabriel.
President Jesse Thomas and Secretary MiLisa York presented Anitra Lodge with a $100 Visa gift card for Thanksgiving. This is an annual event for the club. A certificate of appreciation was presented to Vice President Ronald Grace Sr. for his volunteer work with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank during the recent Kiwanis One Day.
LAMISSTENN Division 8W Lt. Gov. Laura Gilliland installed new member Angela Martin Banks. Her father, Jerome Martin, was a longtime member who died in January. Gilliland presented the veterans of the club with an American flag and an American flag lapel pin. Those honored were Thomas (Army), York (Army), Melvin Lodge (Army) and Banks (Navy). They were thanked for their service by all in attendance.
Suffrage movement topic for Lagniappe
Caroline Kennedy, of the Louisiana Old State Capital Political History Museum, spoke about the suffrage movement, which ended with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote, when the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club met Nov. 16 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Cathie Ryan was chosen Outstanding Club Member for 2020 and will now go on to district competition. Ryan won the prize in the scholarship raffle.
Trish Sedlin, Virginia McDonald, Loraine Skidmore, Cathie, Gynne Klimavicz, Sylvia Schwarzenbach, Debbie Harris and Pat Quartararo reported on work in community service areas, including domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention, advocates for children, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, and environment.
Following the meeting, members put together Spirit Sticks to donate to an elementary school teacher to give to her students as rewards for special behavior and classroom work.
St. Joseph KC Council honored
The St. Joseph Cathedral Council No. 13632 of the Knights of Columbus has received the coveted Star Council Award from the Knights of Columbus, headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
The award recognizes excellence in membership, programming and insurance. The members of the Cathedral Council — which is part of an active Catholic fraternal benefit society consisting of 2 million Knights in over a dozen countries — have worked to achieve its annual goals in membership recruitment, charitable outreach, faith and family programming, involvement with the parish community and commitment to the pro-life cause.