John Walton, a co-host on the popular radio show Walton and Johnson that was once based in Baton Rouge, died late Monday.

His radio partner Steve Johnson confirmed the news Tuesday morning in an emotional blog post.

According to Johnson, Walton had been under medical treatment for the last month of his life and that his final hours were at hos home with his family.

Walton's illness was not specified.

"I will always cherish John as not only a partner but a dear friend," Johnson said. His wit and humor defined him as the unique individual we all knew him to be. He will never be replaced. He had a voice and he had something to say.

"Your loyalty and support for him and his craft was always a mutual sentiment. John cared deeply for all of you. He loved to make you all laugh."

Johnson added that the show will return as soon as possible.

