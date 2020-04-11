In making my preparations for the coming of spring and the Easter season, I am reminded of Easters of my childhood.
I am reminded of the annual ritual of buying an Easter dress, trying on white patent leather shoes and finding the right lace-edged socks, ladylike gloves and the all-important Easter hat. Every well-dressed girl must have the proper outfit. All of this would become my new Sunday school outfit for the coming year. My brothers also got new clothes, but, as the only girl, mine was so much grander.
All this finery was packed up as we went to spend Easter weekend in the country with my Granddaddy Alton and Grandma Edith.
After what seemed like hours in the car, we arrived at my grandfather’s farm exhausted. We brought our bags into Grandma Edith’s bedroom where we would find her Easter stash: cases and cases of Elmer’s delights stacked up to the ceiling on top her blanket chest, waiting for Easter Sunday. I would hang over the cases trying to smell the Gold Brick Eggs, reading the names of the treats inside and hoping for a sample for dessert Saturday night. I could barely sleep thinking about those goodies in my Easter basket the next day.
The Easter bunny left little baskets for the children to find in the morning. We stuffed ourselves with eggs, bacon, grits, hot homemade biscuits, butter and homemade fig preserves. Then it was time to get dressed up for church. We kids always got to ride to church in Granddaddy’s pickup truck. Then came the challenging part: an hour of sitting quietly in church. I always thought standing to sing hymns was meant to keep people awake.
When Granddaddy slipped each of us a dollar for the collection plate, we knew it was almost time to go. As familiar landmarks passed on the ride home, I daydreamed of the Heavenly Hash I would soon be eating.
Back at the farm, we found the kinfolk already there. The boxes of Easter eggs had been loaded into the pickup truck. The teenagers climbed in and off they went to hide the eggs. We watched as the truck disappeared behind the trees. An eternity passed. How much longer were they going to be?
Finally, the pickup came bouncing back. The little kids climbed into pickups, and we bumped along the dirt road until we came to an open field. Granddaddy kept the cows out of this field for a few weeks before the big day to keep the little girls from ruining their new Easter shoes walking through cow patties and so the grass would be tall enough to hide the candy eggs.
We lined up clutching our oversized Easter baskets. Moments later, Grandma Edith yelled, “Go!” Three dozen little boys and girls in their Easter finest ran through the tall grass searching for those shiny blue and gold wrappers, which were easy to spot as they glittered in the sunshine. Harder to find were the pecan eggs, brown and blending in the foliage, and the cream-filled ones, in matte wrappers which did not glitter in the sun.
Half an hour later, the eggs would all be found. Then came a glorious Easter feast of ham, butter beans, country corn, green beans, cornbread and desserts, so many custard pies and caramel cakes!
There won’t be any Easter egg hunts this year, but I will savor that smooth, chocolaty, Gold Brick goodness and the memories of those country days and the gathering of the kinfolk.
— Langhoff lives in New Orleans