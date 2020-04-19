LSU junior Sarah Procopio, of Baton Rouge, is among 62 students selected nationally as 2020 Truman Scholars. She is an Ogden Honors College student and Louisiana Service and Leadership Program Scholar studying political communication in the Manship School of Mass Communication.
As a Truman Scholar, Procopio will be awarded up to $30,000 for graduate study and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare her for a career in public service leadership.
“As an aspiring public servant, being able to represent my school and my state in this way is a tremendous honor that reaffirms my commitment to working in government,” Procopio said.
This year, the Truman Foundation received 773 applications from 316 colleges and universities. Students were chosen based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement.
Procopio credits the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, an integral part of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, for giving her the opportunity to grow as a leader in the public sphere. The Reilly Center’s mission is to generate thoughtful programs, dialogue and research about mass communication and its many faceted relationships with social, economic and political issues.
Procopio has engaged in many local, state and national public affairs conversations through Reilly Center events, including the annual Breaux Symposium. Procopio served as the lead organizer for the 2018 Breaux Symposium titled “Re-envisioning Louisiana: The State We Want to Be In,” which brought together students, political figures and entrepreneurs from across the state to talk about how to halt Louisiana's outmigration problem.
Inspired by her work with the Reilly Center and through funding she received from the Roger Hadfield Ogden Leaders Program, she created the Louisiana Youth Platform, a group that creates a policy platform of priorities for young adults and presents itself to public officials.
Procopio’s current focus is on health care policy. As a Governor’s Fellow with the Louisiana Department of Health, Procopio was instrumental in implementing a policy to install opioid overdose prevention kits in all residence halls in Louisiana.
Procopio plans to take a year off between her graduate and undergraduate programs to serve in the Louisiana Department of Health to build upon the progress she made during her fellowship in the areas of opioid overdose prevention services. She hopes to pursue a Masters of Public Policy with a concentration in social policy from the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.
LSU's Kahan awarded Guggenheim Fellowship
Benjamin Kahan, associate professor in the LSU Department of English and in the Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Program, was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship for 2020 by the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation on April 8, 2020.
From almost 3,000 applicants, Kahan is one of 175 scholars, artists and writers selected in the foundation’s 96th competition. Appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, he represents the humanities in the field of literary criticism.
“To hold a Guggenheim Fellowship is the stuff of dreams. So many of the queer writers and artists that I’ve written about and taught — Marianne Moore, James Baldwin, W. H. Auden — are former Fellows. So many of the scholars that built the field of sexuality studies — Henry Abelove, Valerie Traub, David Halperin, Lauren Berlant — are former winners. At a time when the humanities and arts are underappreciated and underfunded, the Guggenheim stands as a cultural bulwark, fostering humanistic inquiry and artistic creativity. It is an organization that recognizes the life-affirming, sustenance-giving, enduring value of the humanities. It is a truly humbling honor to be part of this legacy and to help make it newly vital. But more than that, I hope that this award will help to solidify and underline the importance of politically activist fields like sexuality studies and other identity-knowledge fields,” said Kahan.
As part of the competition, Kahan submitted plans for a project on his creative work. His book is titled “Sexual Aim and Its Misses.”
Prior to joining LSU, Kahan held postdoctoral fellowships at Washington University in St. Louis, Emory University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Sydney, the National Humanities Center, and the Reed Foundation.
He is the author of “Celibacies: American Modernism and Sexual Life” (Duke, 2013) and “The Book of Minor Perverts: Sexology, Etiology, and the Emergences of Sexuality” (Chicago, 2019). He is also the editor of Heinrich Kaan’s “‘Psychopathia Sexualis’ (1884): A Classic Text in the History of Sexuality” (Cornell, 2016), “The Cambridge History of Queer American Literature” (under contract with Cambridge) and a co-editor of “Theory Q,” a book series from Duke University Press.
Kahan’s areas of research interest include the history of sexuality, American literature, and international modernism.