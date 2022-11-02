A benefit with brews
The seventh annual Cap City Beer Fest will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday along North Fourth Street downtown. Featured will be craft beer tastings, home brew contest, music, trivia and food trucks, all benefitting Companion Animal Alliance. capcitybeerfest.org
In bloom
With the theme "They All Ask'd For You," the Baton Rouge Garden Club will present a National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show and Tea from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event takes place at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Free.
Going deep
A Taste of the Deep South Festival (aka Henry Turner Jr. Day) returns to Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road, from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Includes music, international cultural dancers, a vendor’s village and international food court with southern and ethnic foods. Free. www.htjday.com