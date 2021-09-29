It's a great day for caffeine lovers -- it's National Coffee Day!
Local coffee shops and national coffee chains alike are offering free or discounted cups of coffee.
Here's a look at some of those offers:
- City Roots: Today's deals include 99 cent 12-ounce drips and $1.99 16-ounce cold brews.
- CC's Coffee House: Receive a free extra shot of espresso at participating locations.
- PJ's Coffee: Receive a free 12-ounce cold brew iced or hot coffee with the PJ's mobile app. Must order through the app.
- Reve Coffee Lab: Receive 1/2 off fall signature drinks and snag a bag of Reve coffee for $10.
Know of another local coffee shop with special offers today? Email us at online@theadvocate.com.
Chain promotions:
- Dunkin': DD Perks members receive a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with any purchase. Register online here.
- Krispy Kreme: My Sweet Rewards members receive a free coffee and doughnut of choice. Sign up here.
- Panera Bread: Panera is giving out free, unlimited coffee to anyone with kids. Just mention you're a parent or caregiver.
Three magic words for anyone with kids:(•_•) ☕️<) )╯FREE / \☕️ (•_•) \( (> UNLIMITED / \ (•_•) ☕️<) )╯COFFEE/ \Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29).— Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021
- Starbucks: Bring in an empty, clean reusable cup and receive a free 20-ounce Pike Place brew coffee.