It's a great day for caffeine lovers -- it's National Coffee Day!

Local coffee shops and national coffee chains alike are offering free or discounted cups of coffee.

Here's a look at some of those offers:

  • City Roots: Today's deals include 99 cent 12-ounce drips and $1.99 16-ounce cold brews.
  • CC's Coffee House: Receive a free extra shot of espresso at participating locations.
  • PJ's Coffee: Receive a free 12-ounce cold brew iced or hot coffee with the PJ's mobile app. Must order through the app.
  • Reve Coffee Lab: Receive 1/2 off fall signature drinks and snag a bag of Reve coffee for $10.

Know of another local coffee shop with special offers today? Email us at online@theadvocate.com.

Chain promotions: 

  • Dunkin': DD Perks members receive a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with any purchase. Register online here.
  • Krispy Kreme: My Sweet Rewards members receive a free coffee and doughnut of choice. Sign up here
  • Panera Bread: Panera is giving out free, unlimited coffee to anyone with kids. Just mention you're a parent or caregiver. 
  • Starbucks: Bring in an empty, clean reusable cup and receive a free 20-ounce Pike Place brew coffee. 
