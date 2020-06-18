Live music or no live music, many of the area's bars, nightclubs and music venues are hopping again.
Although indoor live music wasn't included in Phase 2 of Louisiana's reopening plan, an addendum made public this week allows for live music with prior approval. Business owners must apply to the State Fire Marshal's Office, and also must meet certain safety criteria.
Following is a list of area establishments (in Baton Rouge, unless indicated otherwise) which have reopened their doors. As of Wednesday morning, a few were promoting shows for this weekend, as noted.
Don't see your business on our list? Let us know by emailing red@theadvocate.com.
And when you do schedule live music events, send that info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com (deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday's Red).
Cheers!
Bald Eagle Pub: 140 Main St.
The Basin Music Hall: 336 Third St. — DJ Trashy and Super Dave, 9 p.m. Saturday
Bengal Tap Room: 421 Third St.
Big Dog Saloon: 7857 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs — Karaoke Friday and Saturday night
Bin 77: 10111 Perkins Rowe
Blend: 304 Laurel St.
The Bookstore: 10466 Airline Highway
Bottle & Tap: 11445 Coursey Blvd. — Trevor Young with Ian Webster 8 p.m. Friday, and Trey Kemp, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's: 214 Third St.
Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
The Bulldog: 4385 Perkins Road
Bumsteers, 3109 Perkins Road
The Chimes: 3357 Highland Road
The Chimes East: 10870 Coursey Blvd.
Churchill's: 7949 Jefferson Highway
City Bar: 333 3rd St.
Coop's on 621: 38058 La. 621, Gonzales
Culture Sports Bar, 4612 Bennington Ave.
Drew & Willie's, 6864 Magnolia Bridge Road, Denham Springs. — HitNRun, 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Duvic's Martini Lounge, 2854 Kalurah St.
The Edge Bar at L'Auberge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
George's Place: 860 St. Louis St.
Happy's Irish Pub: 136 Third St.
Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room: 2733 North St.
Ivar's: 2954 Perkins Road
Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar: 315 North Blvd.
La. Daiquiris: 16060 Hatteras Ave.
Laguna Beach Daiquiris, 8028 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs. — Throwback '90s Party with DJ Apparatus at 9 p.m. Friday, and Downfall at 9 p.m. Saturday
Locals Bar and Kitchen: 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs
Mid City Beer Garden: 3808 Government St.
Phil Brady's: 4848 Government St.
The Radio Bar: 3079 Government St.
Ruffin's Downtown Daiquiri Lounge: 602 Main St.
Sarita's Grill & Cantina: 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs — Debbie Landry Friday, and Rockin' Rouge Saturday
Splash Nightclub: 2183 Highland Road — Baby Got Back Hip-Hop Night, 9 p.m. Friday, and Blue Dance Party, 9 p.m. Saturday
Squeaky Pete's: 326 Third St.
Superior Bar & Grill Mid City: 5435 Government St.
Superior Grill Highland: 7333 Highland Road
Teddy's Juke Joint: 16999 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary
Texas Club: 456 N. Donmoor Ave.
Tin Roof: 1624 Wyoming St. — Sydney & Dustin, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Uncle Earl's: 3753 Perkins Road