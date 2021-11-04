When Oscar Shoenfelt III was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition in 2017, he decided to write about his life so his grandchildren could know about him if he didn’t survive.
Shoenfelt survived. Now, he thinks Louisiana sports fans might want to read his story, too.
“Sports Agent: Up the Mountain and Down” (Lisburn Press) tells how the longtime Baton Rouge attorney had a side hustle from 1988 to 2006 representing 31 athletes, including former LSU basketball star Stanley Roberts and former UNO basketball player Ervin Johnson.
That Shoenfelt managed to tell it — he received the first copies a month before receiving a heart transplant this year — is at least as compelling as his behind-the-scenes tales of the being an agent.
“(It) seemed like God’s hand was in the whole four-year process,” said Shoenfelt, 67.
A Shreveport native, Shoenfelt kept himself fit in adulthood. In 2017, he learned he had transthyretin amyloidosis, a rare disease in which his liver produced a protein that formed fibrous clumps that impeded his heart.
“Basically, by the time you’re diagnosed, you’re in heart failure,” Shoenfelt said. “The only treatment is transplant. I’d been swimming for 20 years, watching my weight. I wasn’t overweight. I thought my heart was probably the least of my problems. I thought cancer might get me or something of that nature, but my heart. …”
The attorney, whose practice centered on medical malpractice, had always been a sports fan. He became intrigued with representing athletes and became certified as a sports agent in 1988.
Through contacts he already had and by offering summer jobs to LSU athletes, Shoenfelt began meeting potential clients. He negotiated his first deal in 1989 when Grambling offensive tackle Rickey Warren signed a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. While his football clients tended to be late-round draft picks or free agents, Shoenfelt had more success in basketball.
When LSU's Roberts became academically ineligible in 1990, he chose Shoenfelt to represent him.
Shoenfelt struck a deal with Spain’s Real Madrid basketball team, then continued representing Roberts, who went on during his nine-year pro career to play for the Orlando Magic in 1991, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and two more European teams.
Roberts and Johnson, who played 12 NBA seasons with three teams, were Shoenfelt’s most high-profile clients.
Being around the NBA brought him in contact with some of the league’s legends like Magic Johnson and Elgin Baylor, as well as celebrities who were fans.
He recalled a party at the home of Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Shoenfelt challenged Woody Harrelson — star of the basketball movie "White Men Can't Jump" — to a game of one-on-one. Harrelson laughingly agreed, but they never found an opportunity to actually play.
Because several of Shoenfelt's deals were with European teams, his work took him to places that allowed him to be both agent and tourist. When he connected Roberts with a team in Thessaloniki, Greece, Shoenfelt's visit included attending a concert that, in an impromptu moment, had him join other audience members in a dance onstage.
"I thought, 'Why not? No one knows me,'" he said.
But the best part of being an agent was the relationships, Shoenfelt said, his favorite being with Brent “B.J.” Johnson, a longtime Houston Rockets scout who died in an accident in 2020. Shoenfelt serves on the board of a foundation created in Johnson’s memory.
Having never written a book, Shoenfelt approached it the only way he knew how.
“When I got in the sports business, I met this guy who became a producer. I said, ‘How’d you do that?’” Shoenfelt said. “He said, ‘I just did one thing each day that put me ahead in the business.’ I said I’d start this book. The main thing was finishing it. I just kept working at it. It took me 3½ years.”
When COVID-19 struck, Shoenfelt hunkered down to protect his weakened immune system. He spent a lot of that time on property he owns in North Carolina because he felt people in Baton Rouge weren’t taking the coronavirus seriously.
“The COVID thing gave me a lot of time to work on the book,” he said. “I was wanting to get it finished, obviously, before the surgery because I didn’t know if I was going to make it out. You have a 90% chance of making it, but after having a one-in-a-million of getting this disease, odds don’t really impress me anymore.”
Shoenfelt was admitted into Duke University Medical Center on April 13 for a heart transplant. Finished copies of his book arrived while he was waiting for his heart transplant, which took place on May 25. He was out of the hospital by June 3.
Since, Shoenfelt has been working to regain his strength and publicizing his book, which is available at sportsagentbook.com and locally at Claitor’s and Cottonwood bookstores.
“It’s kind of like Alexander Hamilton, that song about ‘Who Tells Your Story?’” Shoenfelt said. “At least, I got to tell my own story in a sense.”