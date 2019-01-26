Life is full of unplanned meetings. This one puts a smile on my face.
When I was in college, my brother was playing for the New Orleans Saints. One summer, when the Saints were having their camp in California, he asked if me and one of my college friends would like to stay at his home in New Orleans while he was gone.
I was thrilled at the opportunity to spend a summer in New Orleans. And, as a college student, I felt pretty fortunate to find a job as a waitress.
This was a long time ago, and I only got one $1 tip the entire summer. All the rest were less!
Fast-forward many years. I became an attorney, and I was a guest at a Court of Appeal function in New Orleans. My host was sitting on the stage, so I was sitting on the front row by myself.
A gentleman, using a cane, approached me. He pointed out that I was sitting by myself and that he was by himself. He wondered if we could sit together. Of course, I said yes.
He leaned over to introduce himself to me, but I told him that we had actually met before. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t remember me.
Then I reminded him that many, many years ago, he was the only customer during the summer I worked as a waitress in New Orleans who gave me a $1 tip. The gentleman was Victor Schiro, the mayor of New Orleans when he gave me the tip.
We had the best time reminiscing about that long ago event.
— Simmons lives in Baton Rouge
