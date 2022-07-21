In my newlywed days some three decades ago, my wife and I spent a week of summer vacation at home because we couldn’t afford to go anywhere else. Home back then was a rented house where the landlord, as a wedding present, had strung a new hammock across a shaded corner of our tiny courtyard.
I spent much of that week in the hammock with a copy of James Thurber’s stories, often lulled to sleep by the burbling fountain of a goldfish pond a few feet away. Armed with a pocket guidebook, I’d also assigned myself the pleasant task of learning about different types of clouds, scanning the sky on long morning walks. I decided that my favorites were the cumulus kind — fat mounds of white that gently dotted the horizon like grazing cows.
Life’s been good to us since those early days when we had more dreams than money. Vacation trips have taken us to both coasts of the country and across the Atlantic to England and France.
Those getaways produced lovely memories, and we look forward to many more. But I also remember vividly the summer of the hammock, James Thurber and watching the sky. It’s proof enough that some of our best adventures can be at home. I hope that’s a comfort to anyone forced by high gas prices and other travel expenses to take a staycation this year.
All of this came to mind this month when, for the first time in many years, my wife and I spent a week’s summer vacation at home, mostly for reasons that had nothing to do with the economy.
We had some family business that required a few days out of the office and also meant we’d have to stay in town. To make things more fun, we decided to reward ourselves by scheduling some down time, too.
Our daughter is getting married this fall, and we’ve been sprucing up the house for prenuptial events. We welcomed the chance, during our time at home, to enjoy the work we’d done to brighten our surroundings. During leisurely breakfasts outdoors, we savored the butterfly garden my wife had planted near the patio, lucky to spot the occasional visitor fanning its orange wings as it worked the milkweed. While fetching the paper one morning, I noticed a stand of wild ferns along the rim of our water meter, and it was a luxury to have the time to appreciate it.
I caught up on some reading, too, which made me think of those long-ago afternoons with James Thurber. He’s most famous, of course, for “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” a comic story about a fervent daydreamer. I also love Thurber’s funny tales about his Ohio childhood.
Thurber’s abiding message is that our brightest escapes can be the mental kind, which don’t require us to leave the house. Here’s to Thurber — and staycationers everywhere.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.