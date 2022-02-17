Darts have been a popular pastime for well over a century.
But are you looking for something bigger, something bolder, something more outrageous?
Well, since you axed …
Ax throwing has become a thing in Baton Rouge, popular enough to support not one but two businesses that allow people to engage in a more primitive form of recreation in indoor comfort.
“I truly believe it is appealing to everyone’s inner Viking,” said Christopher Bonin, manager at Civil Axe Throwing, which opened on Government Street in 2020.
Gotham Archery became the first local venue for hurling axes when it opened on Greenwell Springs Road in 2017. It’s not the first time owner Ken Hsu introduced the concept to a city, having added it to his two New York City archery locations years earlier when one of his employees suggested it would be a good place to expand.
“I was born and raised in the city. I wanted something outdoorsy to do,” Hsu said. “I started gravitating toward these things that made me feel, like, wow, I’m learning something brand new. Everything is digital now, so we wanted to go the opposite way in almost everything we do here.”
What began as a sport for lumberjacks started showing up in backyards and outdoor clubs. Not even one of the most hilarious moments in television history — actor Ed Ames teaching Johnny Carson how to throw a tomahawk on a 1965 “The Tonight Show” episode — got people thinking this might work as an indoor activity.
However, as televised competitions increased its popularity, savvy entrepreneurs like Hsu introduced indoor venues using smaller axes and hatchets. Booths with bullseyes painted on wooden walls give participants a target, and the goal is to get the ax blade to stick in the wall.
That’s easier said than done for newcomers, which is why places like Gotham Archery and Civil Axe Throwing have employees to coach people in the proper technique.
“It’s more difficult than you think,” said customer Ken Naquin, who has thrown axes a couple of times and said it took about half an hour to learn how to make the axes stick.
That difficulty is part of the appeal to Nicole Favalora, who attended a young leaders event at Civil Axe on Jan. 27. The event was sponsored by Louisiana Associated General Contractors, where Naquin is CEO.
“There’s a level playing field, because not a lot of people have done this before, so everybody starts out really bad and laughs their way through the first little bit,” Favalora said. “It’s just fun.”
Some people may take to it better than others. Terry Remondet, attending the same function as Favalora, made some heads turn by consistently sticking the axes against the target wall. Beginner's luck?
“I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever done that. I just winged it.”
Although ax throwing seems to appeal to a younger crowd, the businesses get their share of corporate events, birthday parties and even retirement parties. Bonin heard of one venue where a woman celebrated her divorce by bringing friends and having them aim at her wedding dress, which they shredded by evening’s end.
“It’s the adrenaline rush, but also I firmly believe it is a great stress reliever,” Bonin said. “It’s exerting that energy. Any built-up tension that you have, all that can be used in throwing the ax. … We’ve had people come through at finals week, have stress-reducing parties.”
Neither local ax throwing location sells alcoholic beverages, although Civil Axe is two doors down from Radio Bar and allows people to BYOB.
“It fits everybody,” Bonin said. “It takes a little bit of practice and a little bit of coaching for some people, but pretty much anybody can get the hang of it, and that’s what I love about it.”