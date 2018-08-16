SATURDAY
2018 GAMES OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This family day of fun features more than 50 games and activities. Free.
HEALING TRADITIONS OF ACADIANA: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Dr. Liu will discuss healthy, natural life choices.
SWEET CECILIA: 7:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Join Sweet Cecilia for an intimate night of music and the stories behind the songs. citedesarts.org.
RE-UP REEDY LIVE IN CONCERT: 9 p.m., Delta Grand II, 314 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
WEDNESDAY
"ROMEO AND JULIET" SCREENING: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Eric Dreiblatt and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
THE PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. The iconic band's hits and deep tracks accompanied by the iconic psychedelic images and visuals that are the band's hallmark. ticketmaster.com
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso," through Aug. 25; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones