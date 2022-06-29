What is more classic than grilling delicious burgers and hot dogs on the Fourth of July?
I’m sure the forefathers would have liked them. They would have especially loved these delicacies made with south Louisiana’s finest local ingredients. I’ve dug up my favorite burger and hot dog treatments to share with you ahead of this weekend’s holiday festivities.
Some of our favorite burgers are made with locally raised beef and pork. They’re juicy and flavorful and nicely supported by bread baked at a local bakery. The combination of these two meats equals just the right amounts of tenderness and juiciness a good burger should have.
These hot dogs are on the fancy side. They’re artfully and healthfully topped with garden-fresh summer produce and goat cheese from our local farmers market. All these fresh ingredients are best atop a gourmet dog from a local butcher, if they have them. If those are scarce, fresh ingredients are still a great way to dress up packaged store-bought hot dogs.
With area farmers markets across the state, we are fortunate enough to cover just about a whole Independence Day holiday meal raised in the area. I hope you have a safe and beautiful holiday weekend sharing our local bounty with your family and friends.
Barn Burgers on Wheat Buns
Yields 8 burgers, about ⅓ pound each. Recipe is by Brenton Day.
2 pounds ground chuck
1 pound ground pork
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar or colby jack, if desired
8 whole-wheat buns
1. Combine ground beef and pork.
2. Season and stir until well distributed.
3. Form meat into ⅓-pound patties.
4. Grill over an open flame at medium-high heat until desired doneness, about 160 F, for about 5 to 6 minutes per side. Then move the burgers off the direct heat to melt cheese just before removing the burgers from the grill.
5. Allow the burgers to rest 5 minutes.
Garden Dog
Yields 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 gourmet or store-bought hot dogs, cooked
2 white or whole-wheat buns
1 banana pepper
½ small sweet onion
1 sweet pepper
1 pod okra
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup arugula
2 tablespoons goat cheese
¼ cup sprouts
1. Seed the peppers and cut into strips. Cut onion into strips. Slice okra into thin rounds.
2. Heat oil over medium heat. Sauté the vegetables until tender, about 8 minutes.
3. Add the arugula, cooking until just wilted.
4. Serve atop hot dogs, garnished with goat cheese and sprouts.